Murder of realtor sends shockwaves in Belagavi’s real estate sector

The murder of a 57-year-old realtor in Belagavi district, about 500 km from Bengaluru, has shaken up the sector as it was the second such killing in the district this year.

Sudheer Bhagwandas Kamble was a resident in the densely populated Madras Street behind a fish market in Camp area where he was hacked to death by unknown people at his home between 11pm on Friday to 7am on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

“There were iron weapon injuries on his chest and hands. There were blood spots in the bathroom and staircase. His wife Rohini and children were sleeping in the other room. His wife discovered Kamble’s body when she went to wake him up at around 7 am,” a police officer said.

His elder brother, Arun, in his complaint to Camp police, stated that Kamble left for home around 11pm on Friday and went to sleep in the bedroom. However, no one in the house claimed to have heard any screams of sounds from the room.

Kamble, who was in Dubai earlier, returned during the pandemic and got involved in real estate and had been successful in this venture.

“Though recognised as an ‘agent’ in the field, Sudheer used to purchase land, structures and sale for higher amounts and was sincere in the business,” people close to the victim said.

Police suspect that the killers were likely to have entered the room well before Kamble.

Law enforcement authorities have set up teams to nab the culprits as they suspect that the murder was likely to have been committed by people known to the victim.

The doors were not latched from inside.

“The deceased was engaged in the real estate business. The investigation is being done from every angle. We are confident of arresting the accused soon. Police are scanning the video footage installed on the roads which lead to Kamble’s house,” DCP Ravindra Gadadi said.

It is the second such murder in Belagavi as builder Raju Mallappa Doddabomannavar was murdered near his house on Mandolli road in Bhavani nagar in Tilakwadi region when he was going to see his third wife who was pregnant and admitted in a hospital on March 15.

The murderers waited for his arrival near his car threw chilly powder on his face and hacked him to death by attacking with sharp weapons.

40-year-old Doddabomannavar’ murder investigation revealed that he was murdered by his second wife 26-year-old Kiran who had hired two contract killers locally called “supari killers” who successfully completed their assignment for ₹10 lakh.

Kiran, who thought that she was the only wife of the former, felt she was deceived by her husband over her marriage and decided to kill him and contacted his business partners Shahikant Shankargouda, a resident of Hindwadi and Dharanendra Ghanti from Om Nagar, Khasbag who had tussle with him on the business and financial matter.

The business partners agreed and hatched a plan to kill Doddabomannavar by assigning it to a team of contract killers which was paid by Kiran.

Last year, Shruti Constructions proprietor Madankumar Bairpannavar, residing on Kanbargi from Malamaruti region in Belagavi, was kidnapped by a few people from Maharashtra at knife-point and got his signatures on a few documents and blank papers before freeing him.

Bairapannavar was called out from his house, kidnapped in a car, beaten and was freed near Hindalco industry on Pune-Bengaluru national highway.