Murshidabad election 2026 result LIVE: Will BJP retain its hold in region after massive voter deletions

Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Murshidabad in West Bengal remains one of the key constituencies, shaped by its complex demographic and high political drama. Results for West Bengal assembly elections are set to be announced today with high stakes for BJP and Trinamool Congress. As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushes for a fourth straight term in office, the BJP is working to turn its growing ground support into electoral success. Key candidates fighting for the seat include, sitting MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shaoni Singha Roy from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC), Ali Siddique of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Mir Hasnat Ali from the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. ...Read More

Murshidabad stands out as one of the few constituencies in West Bengal where the Indian National Congress still holds notable influence. Shaoni Singha Roy secured victories here in both 2011 and 2016 on a Congress ticket, reflecting the party’s long-standing base in the region. However, the Congress lost the constituency in the last assembly election, when Gauri Shankar Ghosh of the BJP emerged victorious. Not to forget, in 2021, Roy fought on this seat with a TMC ticket and this year too she is with Trinamool. She is expected to give a tough fight to Ghosh. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Siddiqi Ali, keeping its hopes alive in a constituency where it still has some ground support.

The constituency has drawn attention this election season after recording the highest number of voter deletions under the logical discrepancy category, with 4,55,137 names flagged. Among the worst-affected seats, Samserganj saw deletions of 31.7%, followed by Lalgola (23.2%), Raghunathpur (18.4%), Mothabari (18.3%), and Bhagabangola (17.4%). With the exception of Mothabari in Malda, all of these constituencies are located in Murshidabad district.

Murshidabad district also saw the highest deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the first phase of the assembly elections on April 23. The second phase of elections was held on April 29. West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with polling across two phases crossing the 92 per cent mark.

The battle for 294 seats, with 148 needed to form the government, is set to conclude soon, with one party emerging on top. Exit polls present a divided picture, with some agencies favouring the BJP and others backing the TMC. People’s Pulse has predicted a strong lead for the TMC with 185 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 104 seats and others 6. In contrast, P-MARQ has projected a BJP victory with 162 seats, placing the TMC at 128 and others at 4. JVC also gives the BJP an edge with 150 seats compared to the TMC’s 142, with 2 seats for others. Similarly, Chanakya forecasts the BJP ahead with 155 seats and the TMC at 135, while others may secure 5 seats. Matrize indicates a close contest, estimating 154 seats for the BJP and 133 for the TMC, with 7 seats going to others. Meanwhile, Today’s Chanakya stands out with a decisive projection for the BJP at 192 seats, leaving the TMC at 100 and others at 2.