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Murshidabad election 2026 result LIVE: Will BJP retain its hold in region after massive voter deletions

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 04, 2026 07:23:32 am IST

Murshidabad, Malda election 2026 result live: The constituency has drawn attention this election season after recording the highest number of voter deletions under the logical discrepancy category, with 4,55,137 names flagged.

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Election commission will announce results for West Bengal Murshidabad constituency today. (HT)

Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Murshidabad in West Bengal remains one of the key constituencies, shaped by its complex demographic and high political drama. Results for West Bengal assembly elections are set to be announced today with high stakes for BJP and Trinamool Congress. As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushes for a fourth straight term in office, the BJP is working to turn its growing ground support into electoral success. Key candidates fighting for the seat include, sitting MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shaoni Singha Roy from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC), Ali Siddique of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Mir Hasnat Ali from the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:23:32 am

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Congress legacy vs shifting loyalties

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Murshidabad has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, with Shaoni Singha Roy winning the seat in 2011 and 2016 on a Congress ticket. However, the BJP broke through in the last election with Gouri Shankar Ghosh’s victory. Roy, now contesting as a TMC candidate, is once again in the fray, while the Congress has fielded Siddiqi Ali in an attempt to retain its seat in the constituency.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:18:44 am

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Key candidates in the fray

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: The Murshidabad seat features a high-profile contest, with sitting MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP seeking to retain his position. He is being challenged by Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC, Ali Siddique of the Congress, and Mir Hasnat Ali from the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, making it a multi-cornered fight.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:05:48 am

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live | Murshidabad in focus: A key battleground

    Murshidabad Malda election 2026 result Live: Murshidabad remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in West Bengal, shaped by its complex demographics and strong political history. With multiple parties holding influence here, the seat is expected to witness a tightly contested battle that could reflect broader trends across the state.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 06:24:52 am

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: Welcome to the live blog!

    Murshidabad election 2026 result Live: The atmosphere is charged as results for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are set to be declared. Vote counting has begun, and the state will soon have its answer. With high stakes for both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), all eyes are on whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can secure a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP can convert its growing support into a breakthrough.

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