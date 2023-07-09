Minor among 4 booked for thrashing Muslim man, forcing him to lick feet in Madhya Pradesh

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were booked on Saturday in connection with the abduction and assault of a 19-year-old Muslim man, who was forced by one of the accused to lick his feet, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said.

The minor accused was apprehended and two others arrested, Gwalior SP Rajesh Chandel said, adding that hunt to nab the fourth accused was underway.

The incident took place inside a moving vehicle last month, but came to notice after two purported videos of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, a senior police officer said.

“A 17-year-old minor and three others — Sudeep Gurjar, Tejendra Gurjar and Amit Gurjar — abducted Mohsin Khan (19) to take revenge of a fight he had with their brother. Mohsin and one Karan Goswami had thrashed the minor’s brother on May 21,” Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said.

A case was subsequently registered against Mohsin for causing physical hurt, the SP added.

“In the last week of June, the four accused called Goswami near Jiwaji University in Gwalior and asked him to call Mohsin. Later, they abducted both of them to Dabra in an SUV,” Chandel said. “On the way, the minor thrashed Mohsin with slippers and forced him to lick his feet. He also abused him on religious lines.”

Two purported videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media on Friday, following which the police investigated the matter and identified the accused and victims, another office said.

Based on a complaint filed by Karan Goswami, a first information report (FIR) under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the four at the University police station on Saturday.

“Further investigation in the matter is on,” the officer added.

(with inputs from Mahesh Shivhare from Gwalior)

