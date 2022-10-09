Muslims using condoms the most, Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this: Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is worried about India's population but will never speak on the 'fact' that Muslims use condoms the most. "The Muslim population is not at all increasing. Why are you concerned for no reason? The Muslim population is declining," Owaisi said in reply to Mohan Bhagwat's Dusshera speech in which he said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. "Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over," the RSS chief said.

"Please don't take tension. The Muslim population is on the decline. The gap between two children is called spacing. Do you know who is maintaining that the most? The Muslims. Who is using condoms the most? We are doing. But Mogan Bhagwat won't speak on this. I am giving facts. The population is not increasing, Mohan Bhagwat Saab. Please stick to data while sticking," Owaisi said.

While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one-child policy and now it is getting older." “With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years,” Bhagwat said. “However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population?” he added.

Mohan Bhagwat's population control comment drew a sharp reaction from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that the comments were aimed at fuelling communal polarisation. "RSS Chief’s statement that there is a religion-based imbalance in India’s population is baseless and aimed at fuelling communal polarisation in the country. Secular and democratic forces must expose this vicious move and stand firm against communal bigotry," he said.

Owaisi too slammed Mohan Bhagwat's comment and tweeted that if Hindus and Muslims have the "same DNA", then there should not be any imbalance. "If Hindus & Muslims have “same DNA” then where’s the imbalance? There’s no need for population control as we’ve already achieved replacement rate. The worry is an ageing population & unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have sharpest decline in fertility rate," Owaisi tweeted.

"For Mohan, it is Annual Day of Dog Whistles and Hate Speech. Fear-mongering over 'population imbalance' has resulted in genocide, ethnic cleansing & hate crimes across the world. Kosovo was created after a genocide of Albanian Muslims by Serbian nationalists," he tweeted earlier.

