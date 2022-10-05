Bhagwat expresses concern over growing population, calls for policy to check it

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday expressed concern over the growing population, called for a comprehensive policy to check it, and underlined the need for all sections of society to abide by it. In his annual Vijaya Dashmi speech, he also said the dialogue with minority communities will continue, called for women’s empowerment, and described it as a myth that English is important for a career.

Bhagwat said the dialogue with minority communities has been going on for years. “We are in favour of living in peace and harmony,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat last month visited a Muslim seminary in New Delhi as part of RSS’s outreach to the community amid a clamour for monitoring the functioning of the Islamic religious schools.

Bhagwat earlier held an interaction with eminent personalities from the community, who proposed to work with the RSS to build communal amity.

Speaking about the population on Wednesday, Bhagwat said it can also be seen as an asset. “We are at the stage of demographic dividend and this should work in our favour. China managed to control the population by implementing strict policies but now its population is old. Realising that they are now encouraging a two-child policy,” he said.

“We have 57% of youth in our population but we need to think 50 years ahead on education, health care, and other aspects of our people and a policy needs to be drafted having this vision in mind.”

In 2015, RSS passed a resolution demanding a population policy. Bhagwat, who also spoke about the issue last year, in 2018 underscored the need for the common law to ensure “demographic balance” based on the principle of a uniform policy applicable to all and implemented without exception.

RSS has repeatedly spoken about a population policy built around the belief that the Hindu population of the country is not growing as fast as that of Muslims or Christians.

Bhagwat referred to the New Education Policy and said it should lead to students becoming highly cultured and good human beings inspired by patriotism. “This is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively.”

He said access to temples, water, and cremation should not be equal for all. “Its arrangement has to be ensured. “Everyone has to respect each other. We have to think of society, not just of ourselves,” he said, referring to the need to end caste-based discrimination.

Bhagwat said “obstacles” hindering Sanatana Dharma are created by forces inimical to India’s unity and progress. “They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict and social unrest.”

He said men and women are equal in every aspect and have equal potential and capabilities. “Women are regarded as jagat janani [mother of the universe] but at home are treated as slaves. Women empowerment should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in society.”

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women in realising the goal of becoming the world leader again. “If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat [world leader India] then equal participation of women is also required,” he said. He added the country must empower women as it cannot progress without them.

He said the world has recognised India’s importance and that it was visible when New Delhi bailed out crisis-ridden Sri Lanka. He said India was the only country, which went out of its way to stand like a rock with Sri Lanka in its darkest hour.

Bhagwat said India was recovering from the economic crisis due to Covid and its role during Sri Lankan political and economic crisis and in the Ukraine war was laudable. “Our political weight has gone up in the world due to this. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard