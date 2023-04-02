Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MVA's rally vs BJP-Sena's ‘Savarkar yatra’ today after Aurangabad clashes. Top points

MVA's rally vs BJP-Sena's ‘Savarkar yatra’ today after Aurangabad clashes. Top points

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a rally, while BJP-Shiv Sena will organise Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Sambhajinagar.

All eyes will be on Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, as a rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be organised on Sunday, just days after Marathwada's largest city saw rioting and arson.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.(File)

The BJP also dared Uddhav Thackeray to snap ties with the Congress for insulting Savarkar.

Top points on MVA rally and Savarkar Gaurav Yatra:

1. The MVA rally will be held on Sunday evening at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, with speakers being led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

2. In a video released on Twitter, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve asked his party workers to assemble for the rally calmly and peacefully as there may be an attempt to cause friction among communities.

3. The BJP's ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ will begin from a chowk named after the late Hindutva ideologue, which is just a kilometre away from the MVA rally site.

4. The BJP march in honour of Savarkar and to oppose routine attacks on him by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi will cover all three assembly seats in the city and culminate at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk.

5. The intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday saw rioting and arson in the city's Kiradpura area amid Ram Navami, leaving one person dead, several policemen injured and property, including vehicles, damaged and set on fire.

6. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by Sambhaji Nagar police commissioner Nikhil Gupta arrested four more accused in the rioting case—Imran Khan Bismillah Khan, Syed Kalim Syed Salim, Karim Salim Shaikh and Anwar Khan Kadar Khan—and presented them before the court, which remanded them to police custody till April 3. The total number of arrests in the case has reached 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
eknath shinde devendra fadnavis uddhav thackeray vinayak damodar savarkar maharashtra aurangabad maha vikas aghadi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP