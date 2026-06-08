Bengaluru: The newly sworn-in Karnataka urban development minister, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, son of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, is one of the most prominent new faces in the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet. In an interview with HT, he speaks about the Congress government’s priorities and also sheds light on the discussions that preceded his father’s exit as chief minister. Edited excerpts:

‘My father remains one of the tallest leaders’: Yatindra Siddaramaiah

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The new government has already seen some friction over Cabinet formation. Is that a warning sign?

I don’t think so. The issues that came up have already been addressed. Ramalinga Reddy’s concerns were resolved. There is no major problem in the government.

Around 20 ministerial positions remain vacant. When will they be filled?

After the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections. Once those elections are over, the remaining vacancies will be addressed.

Will the new government move ahead with the caste survey, as issue that was close to Siddaramaiah?

Certainly. This is not just Siddaramaiah’s issue. It is a commitment of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi has consistently advocated a caste census across the country and it was also part of our manifesto.

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{{^usCountry}} There were concerns that the earlier survey was nearly a decade old and that a fresh exercise would be more scientific and acceptable to all sections. That survey has now been completed. The report is ready and, as far as I know, it is likely to come before the Cabinet around June 20. I am confident the government will accept it and move forward with implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were concerns that the earlier survey was nearly a decade old and that a fresh exercise would be more scientific and acceptable to all sections. That survey has now been completed. The report is ready and, as far as I know, it is likely to come before the Cabinet around June 20. I am confident the government will accept it and move forward with implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The caste survey has faced resistance, including from within the Congress. Has that opposition been overcome? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caste survey has faced resistance, including from within the Congress. Has that opposition been overcome? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a democratic party, you cannot expect unanimity on every issue. The earlier survey was questioned mainly because it was old. The leadership wanted to build wider consensus before taking a decision. A fresh survey was conducted and many of the objections that existed earlier have now been addressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a democratic party, you cannot expect unanimity on every issue. The earlier survey was questioned mainly because it was old. The leadership wanted to build wider consensus before taking a decision. A fresh survey was conducted and many of the objections that existed earlier have now been addressed. {{/usCountry}}

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Siddaramaiah has long been the face of AHINDA politics. Who carries that mantle now?

My father made it clear that he resigned only from the post of chief minister. He said he would continue to fight for the downtrodden, AHINDA communities and the protection of the Constitution. He will remain the leading face of the movement.

At the same time, AHINDA is bigger than any one person. More leaders must emerge and contribute to the cause.

What role do you expect Siddaramaiah to play now?

He remains one of the Congress party’s tallest leaders. He will continue to guide the party, remain active in Karnataka politics and raise issues concerning weaker sections and the downtrodden.

Some leaders suggest your Cabinet induction was influenced by your father’s political stature and the Congress’ need to reassure the Kuruba community after his exit. Is that fair?

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I think both factors may have played a role. My father was the only chief minister from the Kuruba community and there was naturally disappointment when he stepped down. The party may have felt that having a member of his family in the Cabinet would help address some of those sentiments.

Critics say you were preferred over more experienced legislators.

Every government needs a balance between senior leaders and the next generation. Opportunities should be available to both. In fact, discussions about my induction had begun within the party even before my father travelled to Delhi for leadership consultations.

How did Siddaramaiah react when the leadership informed him that he would have to step down?

He had a one to one meeting with Rahul Gandhi and was told that, in the interest of the party, he would have to step down. He was surprised because when they had spoken a few months earlier, there had been no indication of a leadership change.

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Naturally, if he had known earlier, he would have been mentally prepared. But he has great respect for Rahul Gandhi and accepted the party’s decision.

Later, during another meeting that I also attended, Rahul Gandhi told him that the family would be taken care of. Various options were discussed, including a Rajya Sabha berth for my father and even for my mother, but he declined them.

Does your position as urban development minister create a conflict of interest given the MUDA case involving your parents?

The investigation has been completed and a B report was filed. The court accepted that report and granted relief to those involved. Although the matter is being challenged in higher courts, the investigation itself is over. I do not see a conflict of interest.

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You are often viewed through the prism of your father’s legacy. How do you build an independent political identity?

Comparisons are inevitable because my father is such a significant political figure. But I don’t think an identity is built through dramatic gestures. If you remain committed to your ideology, work sincerely and stay connected to people, your own identity develops over time.

Politics was not your original career plan. What changed?

I entered politics in 2016 after my brother’s sudden death. Before that, I was focused on my profession and had built a diagnostic laboratory. My brother was the one who was deeply interested in politics.

After his death, many people felt someone should continue that work. Initially, I only expected to help manage the Varuna constituency because my father had limited time as chief minister. Over time, my involvement increased and I became convinced that I could make a career in politics.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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