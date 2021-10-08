'My son is innocent', reiterates Union minister Ajay Mishra amid row over Lakhimpur violence

Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, failed to appear before the police on Friday. His father and Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni' said that happened due to the health reasons, according to news agency ANI. "He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow," the Union minister of state for home affairs further added.

This comes as the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police pasted fresh notice at the house of the minister, asking his son to appear for questioning at 11am tomorrow. Ashish has been summoned for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed after an SUV ran over farmers on October 3. He was supposed to record his statement on Friday morning, but missed the deadline.

According to the latest notice by police, legal action will be initiated against Ashish Mishra if he fails to appear before the investigators on Saturday.

According to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers unions, Ashish Mishra was sitting in the car that drove over farmers, while they were coming out of a protest. They were protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws that were enacted in September last year.

However, the Union minister has refuted allegations and said he was not present at the spot at the time of the incident. Earlier in the day as well, Ajay Mishra reiterated that his son is "innocent."

"There is no video. We have issued numbers, and if anyone has evidence, they can upload it. All will be crystal clear," the minister also said, adding, "there will be no injustice with anyone. No one will be allowed to take the law in their hand."

Responding to the Opposition's relentless attack on him and demand for his resignation, the minister said, "they can demand anything." "This is a BJP government that works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said at the Lucknow airport, according to news agency PTI.