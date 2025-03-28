Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: India puts emergency response teams on standby

India on Friday expressed concern over the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand and put its authorities on standby for an emergency response. Rescue workers near the debris of a construction site in Bangkok following powerful earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. (AFP)

The quake killed at least 20 people in Myanmar, and three in Thailand, according to initial reports. The powerful temblor, with its epicentre in Myanmar, shook a vast expanse of Southeast Asia, causing damage as far away as Bangkok and being felt in parts of India’s northeastern region.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post.

“India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA [ministry of external affairs] to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he said.

The Indian embassy in Thailand said on social media that there were no reports of any “untoward incident involving any Indian citizen”. All members of the Indian embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Chiang Mai are safe, it said.

The embassy said it wad closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Thai authorities after powerful tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.

Indian nationals in Thailand were advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218 in case of any emergency.

The powerful earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city with more than a million residents, at 12.50 pm local time, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock was recorded 11 minutes later.