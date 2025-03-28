Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: India puts emergency response teams on standby

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2025 05:12 PM IST

The Indian embassy in Thailand said on social media that there were no reports of any “untoward incident involving any Indian citizen”.

India on Friday expressed concern over the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand and put its authorities on standby for an emergency response.

Rescue workers near the debris of a construction site in Bangkok following powerful earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. (AFP)
Rescue workers near the debris of a construction site in Bangkok following powerful earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. (AFP)

The quake killed at least 20 people in Myanmar, and three in Thailand, according to initial reports. The powerful temblor, with its epicentre in Myanmar, shook a vast expanse of Southeast Asia, causing damage as far away as Bangkok and being felt in parts of India’s northeastern region.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post.

“India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA [ministry of external affairs] to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he said.

The Indian embassy in Thailand said on social media that there were no reports of any “untoward incident involving any Indian citizen”. All members of the Indian embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Chiang Mai are safe, it said.

The embassy said it wad closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Thai authorities after powerful tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.

Indian nationals in Thailand were advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218 in case of any emergency.

The powerful earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city with more than a million residents, at 12.50 pm local time, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock was recorded 11 minutes later.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: India puts emergency response teams on standby
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On