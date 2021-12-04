Mysterious lights in sky leave Pathankot residents puzzled

The residents of Punjab’s Pathankot were surprised to see a line of bright light in the night sky on Friday. The phenomenon also generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms like Twitter.

According to locals, the ray of mysterious lights darting through the sky was spotted at around 7pm and was visible for five minutes.

The lights could be seen blinking in a straight line.

There has been no official word about these lights, nor has any expert offered any comment. But the phenomenon generated a lot of chatter on Twitter.

This is not the first time that such a thing has been seen in the night sky. Mysterious rows of bright blinking lights were seen gliding across the sky in Gujarat's Junagadh in June this year. It had triggered speculation of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

In videos and pictures of the phenomenon that surfaced online, about four to seven bright shining lights could be seen gliding in the row in the sky. However, the experts dismissed the reports that it was a UFO.

Narottam Sahoo, Advisor at Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), had said that the light sighting could be because of some satellite passing through the low earth orbit.

He had added that there are more than 3,000 satellites functional in the lower orbit of the Earth.

