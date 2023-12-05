Mysuru nurse arrested by CID in female foeticide racket case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the female foeticide racket case, on Monday arrested a nurse from Mysuru, who allegedly performed illegal abortions, officers familiar with the development said, adding that the arrested nurse, identified as Usharani, is a relative of one of the suspect arrested earlier in the case.

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has suspended two health officers for dereliction of duty in failing to address such activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officer, Usharani’s along with Puttaraju and his associates used to identify pregnant women and take them to Mandya for foetal sex determination. “…and, if the foetus was female, they used to direct the pregnant women to hospitals in Mysuru. At the Mysuru hospital, where Usharani worked, she allegedly used to terminate pregnancies on Puttaraju’s directions,” said the officer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Usharani has allegedly performed multiple abortions without the knowledge of the hospital authorities, using fake documents, the officer added.

The issue came to light after the CID police summoned the hospital owner and initiated an investigation. However, the authorities suspect the involvement of more individuals in the case, and a probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has suspended two health officers for dereliction of duty in failing to address such activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The illicit operation was initially uncovered in October when the Byappanahalli police had arrested four individuals operating a laboratory within a sugarcane processing unit in Mandya. This facility was found to be conducting unlawful sex determination tests. Subsequently, the police arrested five more individuals, including two doctors, involved in the illegal abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru.

So far, 11 individuals have been arrested, and investigations have revealed that the accused ran the racket with systematic precision, carrying out over 250 abortions in the past three months.

Meanwhile, health officials have launched inspections of ultrasound scanning machines in Mysuru, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Despite the racket operating for the past three years, resulting in the abortion of several foetus, the health department remained unaware of illicit activities at Mathaa Hospital in Udayagiri and the Ayurvedic Piles Daycare Centre on Rajkumar Road in Mysuru, indicating a concerning lack of diligence,” said a senior official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During ongoing inspections, 139 scanning centres were scrutinized over two days in the Mysuru district. Family Welfare Officer Dr Gopinath said that out of the 288 scanning centres in the district, 139 were assessed on Friday and Saturday.

While the government has set a deadline for the conclusion of inspection till December 31, the deputy commissioner has directed an expedited conclusion within a week.

Providing details of the inspections, he said nine teams in Mysuru city have been tasked with visiting scanning centres, inspecting documents related to permissions and verifying the alignment of installed equipment with the permission letter. “The task force has already initiated inspection procedures. The Local Inspection committee, led by the taluk health officer [THO] and including an AYUSH officer and a health officer, is actively examining each scanning centre in the taluk,” Gopinath added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a related development, a notification issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, on December 1, has mandated all private medical establishments to register under section (5) of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act of 2017.

Addressing concerns about unauthorised individuals, specifically quacks operating clinics and scanning centres, the notification directs District Health and Family Welfare Officers to instruct THOs and Inspection Officers to take action under Section (19) of the KPME Amendment Act of 2017.

The notification further instructs Inspection Officers to file criminal complaints at the Magistrate’s Court if illegal medical establishments are found operating. Cases should be registered under the relevant IPC Section, and reports on actions taken must be submitted to the Commissionerate by District Health and Family Welfare Officers via email.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON