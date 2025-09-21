New Delhi, Sept 21 Acclaimed Telugu writer and feminist thinker Lalita Kumari, popular by her pen name Volga, has said that Indian mythology needs to be retold to reflect the inner worlds of women who have historically been overlooked, adding that her work is not about challenging revered texts but about reimagining them from a different perspective. Mythology must be retold to include women's voice, says Telugu writer Volga

Speaking to PTI, Volga said, "It is not about challenging mythology but about seeing it from others' point of view. These tales have traditionally been told through men's eyes, while women were idealised and worshipped but their inner selves were ignored."

"I have great respect for Valmiki and Vyasa, they were wonderful writers. My effort is to retell these stories by applying contemporary situations and exploring how the women might have lived and felt," added the author of "The Liberation of Sita".

Her latest book published by Harper Collins focuses on Shabri, a lesser-known character in the Ramayana, who is mentioned in just four 'shlokas'.

Volga said she was intrigued by Shabri's devotion and the emotional depth behind her wait for Lord Rama.

"The whole forest is described in hundreds of shlokas but Shabri has only four. She is remembered for her longing and devotion to Rama, but I wanted to explore her background her struggles as a forest dweller, her sufferings and her guru, who came from an untouchable community and became a sage," the author said.

Volga, whose celebrated work "The Liberation of Sita" offered a feminist retelling of the epic, said she has never faced threats or censorship for her interpretations.

"I never disrespect or challenge these texts. Even when I portrayed Surpanakha as a beautiful Dravidian woman, readers did not react with shock. My writing is meant to make readers love these characters and understand their inner depths," she said.

Responding to critics who said feminist retellings distort tradition, Volga said reinterpretations are part of a long cultural history.

"After Valmiki wrote the first Ramayana, there were hundreds of versions in different languages, each adding new stories. The epic never really ends. My work is part of this ongoing tradition, just told from a new perspective," she said.

On the controversy surrounding Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq being invited as the chief guest for Dussehra celebrations in Karnataka, a matter which has reached the Supreme Court, Volga said, "Such disputes reflect growing politicisation."

"These days everything is becoming political. It is up to Banu Mushtaq to decide whether to accept the invitation, while those inviting her also have the right to do so. India is a secular country, and every citizen's rights must be respected," she said.

Volga's nuanced approach to mythology has earned her a wide readership, with her works being celebrated for giving voice to characters long silenced in traditional narratives.

