N Biren Singh to remain as Manipur chief minister

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said N Biren Singh has been elected the leader of party Legislature Party and will continue as chief minister of Manipur. The BJP central observers for the state Sithararaman and Kiren Rijiju and party leader Bhupendra Yadav had landed in Imphal earlier in the day to attend the crucial party meeting for the formation of the new BJP government in Manipur.

The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

Recently, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rijiju were appointed as observers for Manipur for the election of the legislature leader in the state.

"It's a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur will have a very good, stable and responsible government which will be built further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to the northeast state. Therefore, this decision will go a long way in providing Manipur stability and good governance together," Sitharaman told media persons after felicitating N Biren Singh.

The BJP central observer further expressed her gratitude to the people of Manipur for electing BJP in the state for the second consecutive term.

"I thank the people of Manipur and I show the people that there will be a very good government which will run for the benefit of all the people here. We will ensure that everyone is included in the process of development," the finance minister said.

On March 15, Biren Singh and MLA Th Biswajit along with BJP Manipur chief A Sharda Devi had rushed to New Delhi to attend the party's election and told the reporters that the parliamentary board of the party would decide on the appointment of chief minister. “Whatever the party takes the decision, we should welcome the decision,” Singh had said. Senior BJP MLA Biswajit also shared a similar sentiment.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP had won an absolute majority with 32 seats of 60-member assembly, while the National People’s Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP in the previous government, came second with seven seats. The opposition Congress and Naga People’s Front had secured five seats each.

The Janata Dal (U) had secured six, newly floated Kuki People’s Alliance two seats, while Independents candidates won three seats.

Things to know about N Biren Singh

Nongthombam Biren Singh, the former footballer and journalist-turned chief minister of Manipur, has led the BJP to form the government for a second consecutive term.

The 61-year-old has been widely credited for bringing peace and bridging the divide between the people of the valley and the hills, in this insurgency-hit, multi-ethnic state during his tenure as chief minister in the past five years.

The man whose initiatives -e ‘Go to hills’, ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day on 15th of every month) and ‘Hill Leaders’ Day’ – has made it easier for people in far-flung hamlets to access their elected leaders and top bureaucrats, is considered by many as a grassroots man.

The former footballer, who later became editor of a vernacular daily ‘Naharolgi Thoudang’, has managed to strike a chord with the youth, promoting entrepreneurship through programmes such as ‘Start-Up Manipur’ as an alternative for young people who were being attracted to the insurgency.

Biren Singh, a five-time MLA representing Heingang seat, had won his first election in 2002 on a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party (DRPP) ticket.