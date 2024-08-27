Nabanna Abhijan rally: 200 arrested after Kolkata police crackdown, BJP calls for bandh tomorrow| 10 points

Clashes erupted between police and protesters in various areas of Kolkata and Howrah on Tuesday as demonstrators tried to breach barricades to march towards the West Bengal secretariat during the Nabanna Abhijan rally. Police use water cannon in Nabanna March by Paschimbanga Chhatrasamaz at Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

The protesters aimed to reach the secretariat to call for chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

The police intervention started when BJP supporters tried to force their way through barricades to reach Lalbazar.

Here are the key details of the Nabanna Abhijan rally:

The Nabanna Abhijan rally in Kolkata on Tuesday was organised by the new student body, Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, protest against the Kolkata rape and murder case. They were supported by members of Sangrami Joutha Mancha, who are state government employees seeking to align their Dearness Allowance (DA) with that of Central government employees. The rally proceeded despite the state police calling it “illegal” and “unauthorised” due to concerns about potential violence and public disorder. Police used teargas and lathi-charge to disperse BJP leaders and supporters who marched towards Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, demanding the release of students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan rally. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose urged the state government to respect peaceful student protests and avoid suppressing them, citing the Supreme Court's stance on democratic freedoms. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar who led the march fell ill from teargas exposure and had to leave the scene. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra criticised the Nabanna Abhijan protest march, calling the protesters “goons” who provoked a police response. The BJP has warned the police commissioner to clarify the arrests and ensure the unconditional release of students detained during the march to Nabanna. Protesting against the police action against protesters, the BJP called for a general strike on Wednesday, August 28. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denounced the decision of the BJP, alleging it was aimed at creating chaos. Over 200 people were arrested by police in connection with the rally. Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road, Princep Ghat, Santragachi and Howrah Maidan left several protesters and 29 police personnel injured.



With PTI inputs