West Bengal CMO ‘refused’ governor's confidential letter on Kolkata case: Raj Bhavan

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's office ‘refused’ to accept a confidential letter sent to her by governor CV Ananda Bose in the Kolkata rape-murder case, an official in the governor's office claimed on Thursday, according to PTI. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/PTI)

“A confidential letter was sent by a messenger to the Chief Minister's Office last night. But the CMO refused to receive it,” the Raj Bhavan official told the news agency.

While the official declined to reveal the content of the letter, the CMO, too, refused to comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, the governor visited the victim doctor's residence in the North 24 Parganas district to meet her parents. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bose said he would write to the chief minister regarding his meeting with the victim's parents.

“I came here straight from Delhi to meet the parents and to understand their sentiments. They told me certain things which I would keep confidential for now. Based on the information that I have, I will write a letter today and send it to the CM in a sealed cover. I will discuss the rest of the things with you later,” he stated.

On the previous day, Bose held a telephonic conversation with the parents.

The gruesome incident took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9; Sanjoy Roy, the man arrested for the alleged rape-murder, is a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case.