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Nabanna building signage changes to saffron; part of maintenance, says official

On May 10, the entire Nabanna building was decorated with saffron lights, ahead of CM Suvendu Adhikari’s first administrative meeting

Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 21:39:47 IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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The colour of the signage, on the top of the 14-storey state secretariat building Nabanna, was changed from blue to saffron on Monday.

The state secretariat’s colour remains the same, the signage colour changed from blue and white to saffron. (HT Photo)
The state secretariat’s colour remains the same, the signage colour changed from blue and white to saffron. (HT Photo)

“It is a part of maintenance and aesthetic work undertaken in some government establishments. There is no official notification on repainting the entire building,” said an official.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee shifted the seat of power from the iconic Writers’ Buildings in Kolkata to Nabanna in Howrah in October 2013, two years after coming to power. The entire building along with its signage on the terrace adorned the blue and white colour, a shade often associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Also Read:Two more held in Kolkata protest violence over NEET paper leak, police reconstruct crime scene

While the state secretariat’s colour remains the same, the signage colour changed from blue and white to saffron. Officials said that there has been no official notification to change the colour of the entire 14-storey building.

On May 10, the entire Nabanna building was decorated with saffron lights, ahead of CM Suvendu Adhikari’s first administrative meeting after the new government assumed charge.

 
nabannastate secretariatmamata banerjee
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