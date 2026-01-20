Nabin a millennial with vast experience, will carry forward BJP’s legacy: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday referred to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s new chief Nitin Nabin as a millennial who is young but has vast experience and will carry forward the party’s legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitating new BJP chief Nitin Nabin. (ANI)

“I am proud that I am a worker of the party and Nitin Nabin is my boss…,” said Modi, as Nabin, 45, a five-time legislator from Bihar, was unanimously elected without a contest as the BJP’s 12th national president.

Modi said Nabin has the mandate to lead the BJP and the responsibility for maintaining ties with the National Democratic Alliance allies. He added that Nabin is known for his simplicity and naturalness.

“Whether it was in his role as the state in charge or as minister in the Bihar government, he has always fulfilled the responsibility that was given to him and proved himself. Those who gave him responsibilities are also proud,” he said.

He added that Nabin has taken over the reins of the party when the country is moving toward the realisation of Viksit Bharat (developed India). “This is the 21st century, and the first 25 years are already over...now the next 25 years are critical. This is the period when Viksit Bharat will be achieved. Nabin himself is a millennial and from a generation that saw transformations take place…a generation that went from getting news on the radio to being active users of AI. He has youthful energy and long experience of working in the party.”

Reflecting on the tenure of the past presidents, Modi said, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Murali Manohar Joshi, the BJP covered a journey from zero to the summit. “In this century, leaders like M Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari, along with many of our senior colleagues, expanded the organisation. Under the leadership of Rajnath [Singh] ji, for the first time, the BJP achieved a full majority on its own,” he said.

“Then, under the leadership of Amit Shah, the BJP formed governments in many states and came to power at the Centre for a second consecutive term. Then under the leadership of JP Nadda, the BJP grew stronger from the panchayat to Parliament.”

Modi said the BJP values relationships over membership. “The leadership changes, but not the direction. Our spirit and outlook are national because we are rooted… This is why the party gives a platform to regional aspirations and makes them the basis for national ambition. This is the reason why people from across the country are joining the BJP, and even those who want to join politics find it the most secure,” he said.

Modi lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of propagating dynastic politics. He said the comparison between the two parties is stark. Modi said while the Congress shies away from assessing the reasons for its continued electoral defeats, the BJP does not rest on its laurels.

“The work ethic and the mantra of service to people have ensured that the BJP has won decisive mandates even in states where it has been in power for long,” he said, citing the example of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

“In the last few decades, the faith in the BJP has gone up, and the strike rate has been unprecedented. …The unprecedented results in the Maharashtra local polls have shown the BJP is the biggest party. Even in Kerala, we have over 100 councillors. I am confident that in the upcoming polls in Kerala, people will pick the BJP,” he said.

Modi said the BJP’s expansion is a matter of pride and equally a big responsibility. He said while the BJP is encouraging the youth to join politics, some opposition parties continue to remain bound by dynastic rule.

“Today, the country probably doesn’t even remember that in 1984, Congress got more than 400 seats and the country gave it nearly 50% of the votes. But today Congress is desperately longing even for 100 seats… Congress never conducts a review of this catastrophic decline of its own. ...if it does review and goes into the reasons for the decline, questions will arise about the family that has captured Congress,” he said, without naming the Gandhi family.