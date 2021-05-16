BJP chief Nadda directs party workers to help states hit by Cyclone Tauktae with 'positive note'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday discussed the precaution and relief work with the lawmakers of the party and state office bearers of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu and Gujarat in view of cyclone Tauktae.

"We must fulfill our responsibilities as a responsible political party to mitigate this crisis. We must ensure that states where the BJP has a government, we must work with the administration, and where the party doesn't have a government, coordinate with the local administration with a positive note," Nadda told the workers.

He then asked for the state-level teams of the party to be made public and they should work towards handling the relief and rescue work in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

Nadda then asked the BJP's members of Parliament and MLAs to establish a channel of communication with the panchayat representatives of the affected states. "The MLAs and MPs should establish person-to-person communication with representatives of panchayats, zilla parishads and block development councils," the BJP chief added.

The cordination with medical personnel should be robust, so that our teams are able to provide medicines and other relief materials to people living on the affected areas, said Nadda, adding that party workers should also focus on fishermen and resolve the issues they are facing.

Earlier, Nadda flagged off 17 mobile medical units and medical aid for Himachal Pradesh under the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program to help the state battle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Amid the second wave of Covid, 'Seva Hi Sangathan' part two has started. Many of our workers are working tirelessly along with hospitals and with that, we are giving all the facilities possible in view of testing," he said.

"At the time when it was difficult to find, masks and PPE kits our 'Mahila Mandal' and self-help groups made many masks and disturbed it," the BJP chief said.

Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

According to the Union health inistry, there are 39,575 active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh and 2,254 died due to the deadly disease.