Union minister JP Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him, calling him an “ignorant child who has no knowledge of history” who spends the day chanting “vote thief” while waving a red copy of the Constitution without understanding it.

Union minister JP Nadda.

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Nadda linked the vote theft allegations to the Congress’s record. He recalled the 1952 Lok Sabha election in Bombay in which BR Ambedkar was defeated. Nadda said Ambedkar received 1,23,576 votes against the Congress candidate’s 1,38,137 and lost by about 14,561 votes. He claimed 74,333 ballot papers were deliberately not counted. Nadda said this showed vote theft had begun with the Congress.

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Nadda said those waving the red book should remember what former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did. “Even before the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, Nehru brought the first amendment to the Constitution, imposing restrictions on freedom of expression and creating the Ninth Schedule, which limited judicial review. After that, in 1959, the first elected Communist government in Kerala was dismissed. This raises a big question about Nehru’s attitude towards democracy and the Constitution,” he said, addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programme on Constitution Day in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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Deep Dive What did JP Nadda claim about BR Ambedkar’s defeat in the 1952 Lok Sabha election? Nadda said Ambedkar received 1,23,576 votes against the Congress candidate’s 1,38,137 and claimed 74,333 ballot papers were deliberately not counted. He cited the election as evidence for his allegation that vote theft began with Congress. Why did JP Nadda criticize Rahul Gandhi for carrying a red copy of the Constitution? Nadda accused Gandhi of chanting “vote thief” without understanding the Constitution. He also criticized Congress’s historical record, citing Nehru-era constitutional changes and the dismissal of Kerala’s elected Communist government in 1959. How did Gujarat Congress respond to Nadda’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi? Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the BJP should answer questions about alleged constitutional violations since 2014 and the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He accused those in power of shifting blame instead.

{{^usCountry}} He said Ambedkar opposed the Constitution’s Article 370. “He believed that giving special rights, a separate constitution and a separate flag to Kashmir was not appropriate. After his resignation, the Congress government implemented Article 370.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Ambedkar opposed the Constitution’s Article 370. “He believed that giving special rights, a separate constitution and a separate flag to Kashmir was not appropriate. After his resignation, the Congress government implemented Article 370.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nadda said the strong determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of Union home minister Amit Shah demolished Article 370 in 2019.

Nadda said that Ambedkar supported a Uniform Civil Code in 1949-50 and made clear that reservation should be based on social and educational backwardness, not religion. He also recalled that the Congress had prevented Ambedkar from being elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bombay. “...he became a member of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal with the help of Jogendra Nath Mandal. ,” he said.

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He noted that in the 1954 Bhandara by-election, Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar. “The Nehru government did not accept the proposal to build a national memorial at 26 Alipur Road, whereas respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji inaugurated it in 2018. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar received the Bharat Ratna in 1990 during the VP Singh government, which had the support of the BJP.”

Earlier in the day, Nadda paid floral tributes at Ambedkar’s statue in Sarangpur.

Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said the BJP should respond to the questions raised against it instead of targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “Who is responsible for the violations of the Constitution since 2014? Who is to be blamed for the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls? Those in power, instead of answering the questions put to them, are trying to shift the blame and misguide the people of this country.”

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