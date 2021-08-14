Nadda, BJP leaders thank PM for 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' announcement

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A day before India's 75th Independence Day, PM Modi, in a tweet on Saturday, announced that in memory of the people's struggles and sacrifices during the Partition, August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. He said on Twitter that Partition allowed the politics of appeasement and negative forces to dominate.

"Honorable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Thank you from the heart for taking the historic decision of celebrating 14th August as “Partition Memorial Day”. The circumstances arising out of Partition allowed the politics of appeasement and negative forces to dominate. We must learn from history to ensure that this mistake is never repeated because those who do not learn from history are forced to suffer again and again," Nadda said on Twitter on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated the Prime Minister for his "sensitive decision" while asserting that the wound of Partition and the grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his announcement, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that this decision to remember the sacrifice of the people during the Partition is a "testament to his sensitivity".

BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Partition remains a "gaping hole" in the soul of India.

"Announcing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a rightful tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of our people who were a casualty of the Congress’ ambition and tunnel vision," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it will keep reminding the country of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness.

