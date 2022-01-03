‘Murder of democracy’: JP Nadda on Telangana BJP chief Sanjay Bandi’s arrest

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday condemned the arrest of the party’s Telangana unit chief, Sanjay Bandi, for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocol, saying it was a “glaring example of the murder of democracy”.

“The manner in which the Telangana police, under the pressure of [chief minister] KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) government, forcibly entered the office of... Bandi and resorted to violence and lathi charge, thrashed and manhandled senior party leaders and workers is highly deplorable and condemnable. It is yet another glaring example of the murder of democracy and constitutional rights by the Telangana government,” Nadda said in a statement.

Bandi was arrested on Sunday after he sat on a fast and a night-long vigil in alleged violation of Covid protocol to press for changes to guidelines on the transfer of employees.

The state government has banned rallies, public and religious meetings following a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Nadda said teachers and employees of the Telangana government came to Bandi’s office in connection with the guidelines. He added that Bandi followed all appropriate protocols and along with BJP leaders and workers sat on the vigil and fast in solidarity with the agitating employees.

Nadda alleged that the government in Telangana was “scared of peaceful protest”. He called the “massive use of force and planned attack and violence” against the BJP leaders “nothing but an act of political vendetta and political anarchy that was prevalent in the state”.

There was no immediate response from the state government.

