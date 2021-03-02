Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asked the party leaders and workers to do a self-analysis about their relevance, productivity, and contribution to the party. “Knowingly or unknowingly, people think that they know everything. This is the first symptom of downfall. The concept of self-analysis has been left aside,” he said in his address to a meeting of BJP’s Rajasthan unit. Nadda said leaders should be productive. “In politics, you have to be relevant, and this depends on your contribution to the party. The leader will have to develop the quality of taking along everyone which will increase your acceptance.”

“Are we working with maturity?” asked Nadda while stressing that leaders should keep on working to enhance their relevance and acceptance. He added that one becomes a leader by actions. “The BJP is a cadre-based party, and it is our responsibility to strengthen that cadre,” he said. Nadda asked the leaders to make strong mandal units by April 6, the party’s foundation date, active booth committees by September 25 (Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s anniversary), and panna pramukhs by December 25 (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s anniversary).

Nadda hit out at the farmer leaders for doing just politics. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thought of their welfare,” he said amid the ongoing farmer agitation against the three farm laws passed in September. He added the farm reforms introduced in September will change the fate and future of the farmers. “The Prime Minister said he is open for dialogue with food growers, but political parties and leaders are misguiding [farmers]. It is our responsibility to tell them about the reforms.”

Nadda called the Congress a “frustrated lot”. “…they can promise anything to come to power but never fulfil them...” He said the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is top in crime, corruption and injustice to Dalits and women. “Congress leaders have zero knowledge about employment. Jobs would not be there till a conducive environment… who will come if such is the state of the law and order?”

Nadda blamed chief minister Ashok Gehlot for misgovernance while praising Modi for effective Covid management. He added Modi saved the country by timely imposing lockdown and encouraging scientists to develop the vaccine against the disease.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the party will hold demonstrations on issues such as unemployment and loan waiver across the state from March 6 to 14.

Poonia expressed confidence that the BJP will win by-polls to all four seats in the state.

Congress leader Archana Sharma said Nadda’s visit was aimed to bridge the divide in BJP’s state unit. She said Nadda unnecessarily criticised the Congress despite knowing that the masses support the government. “The rift inside the BJP and among its senior leaders is evident with lawmakers writing to state chief of being neglected and other faction demanding that [Vasundhara] Raje be projected as the next chief minister.”