BJP chief Nadda likely to get room once allotted to Vajpayee in Parliament

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to get room number four on Parliament building’s ground floor that was allocated in 2004 to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the chairperson of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), people aware of the matter said.

Vajpayee was given the room after he stepped down as the Prime Minister when the BJP lost the 2004 national polls. But he did not eventually occupy it. LK Advani used the room later as the NDA chairperson. On Tuesday, two of the three nameplates of Vajpayee and Advani outside the room were removed.

“The room was initially with the JDU (Janata Dal-United)... an ally of the BJP. When Vajpayee was no longer Prime Minister, the room was converted to the NDA chairperson’s room,” said a person aware of the details.

Vajpayee passed away in August 2018.