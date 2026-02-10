Kohima, The ongoing protest by the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group -2015 batch entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with the members warning to further escalate their agitation if their long-pending demand for service regularisation is not addressed. Nagaland adhoc teachers' strike for service regularisation enters 6th day; decides to intensify stir

The agitation, which began on February 4, has been continuing at Naga Solidarity Park here, where members have been gathering daily to press for implementation of earlier assurances and policy decisions related to the regularisation of the ad hoc teachers appointed in 2015.

ANAGT leaders said they have decided to launch a hunger strike, and preparations are already in place for its commencement if the government does not respond positively by Tuesday.

According to sources within the group, around 20 volunteers have come forward and are ready to participate in the hunger strike.

The ANAGT-2015 batch stated that the decision reflects growing frustration over prolonged delays, despite multiple rounds of dialogue, representations, and committee recommendations over the years.

They maintained that the issue of regularisation has been pending for far too long, causing professional uncertainty and financial hardship for teachers who have been serving in government institutions for years without job security.

The protestors reiterated that their movement remains peaceful and democratic in nature, but stressed that continued inaction would leave them with no option but to escalate their agitation through more stringent forms of protest.

On the sixth day, the sit-in continued with steady participation, placards, and slogans calling for justice, accountability, and immediate policy intervention.

Leaders also appealed to the government to resolve the matter through a clear administrative and political decision rather than prolonging it through procedural delays.

So far, there has been no official announcement from the government outlining a timeline or decision on the regularisation process.

However, the group said it remains open to dialogue and hopes for a positive response, while making it clear that the hunger strike will be launched without further delay if no meaningful development emerges today.

The protest has now entered a critical phase, with rising public attention and increasing pressure on the authorities to resolve the long-standing issue through a concrete and time-bound solution.

