Nagaland assembly adopts resolution, NSCN (IM) protests against Centre’s silence

Nagaland assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution asking all Naga political groups to unite to expedite the peace process while the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) registered its protest against the Centre’s “silence” on the Framework Agreement which they had signed six years ago to resolve the Naga issue.

Major towns in Nagaland including the streets of state capital Kohima bore a deserted look on Tuesday morning after the NSCN (IM) called for a 12-hour closure of shops and business establishments across Naga inhabited areas to protest against the Center’s alleged “delay in fulfilling its commitment” on the Naga peace process, made through the Framework Agreement which was signed on 3rd August 2015.

The issue dominated the opening day of the monsoon session of the state assembly too, resulting in the adoption of a five-point resolution calling for various Naga political groups to come together and to expedite the peace process.

The house appealed to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political issue to resume the peace talks with a positive approach and mutual respect by setting aside pre-conditions, in deference to the Naga people’s cry for long term peace, and resolve the contentious issues of the competencies at the earliest.

“The House appeals to all Naga political groups to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation. The constant antagonism against each other, especially in public space and the media is sending out a wrong message to the masses, considering the fact that we are all pursuing the same aspiration of peace and political solution. Taking the positive example set by the elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, who have risen above party affiliations to unite for the Naga political issue, the Naga political groups should make concerted efforts, and listen to the voice of the people for unity and oneness,” stated the resolution, which was moved by chief minister Neiphiu Rio and later adopted unanimously by a voice vote.

The House also appealed to the mass-based organisations and the Tribal bodies to make renewed efforts towards creating a conducive atmosphere for the early realisation of a political solution by pursuing unity, reconciliation and oneness. The house also resolved that all the elected members were prepared to make any sacrifices for an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution.

“The House, therefore, appeals to the Naga political negotiating groups to come together in order to hammer out their differences, and give the people One Solution and One Agreement,” the resolution further stated.

Meanwhile, the NSCN (IM) issued a statement thanking owners of shops and business establishments in Nagaland and other Naga inhabited areas for “exhibiting the courage to show solidarity to the Framework Agreement”, the Naga people and public for bearing with the inconveniences during the 12-hour closure shutdown.

Besides the NSCN (IM), which has been in a ceasefire agreement with the Centre since 1997, a conglomeration of seven different Naga national political groups (NNPGs) were also involved in separate talks with the Centre since 2017. The Centre signed a Framework Agreement with NSCN (IM) in 2015 and it also inked an “agreed position” with the NNPGs in 2017. While it is largely claimed that negotiations have concluded, the NSCN (IM)’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution has been a delaying factor in signing a final deal on the Naga peace process.