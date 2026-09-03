Nagaland Assembly urges Centre to withdraw Protected Area Permit regime

Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Thursday adopted a government resolution appealing to the Centre to urgently review and withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime in the state, saying it is hampering international tourism, investment, business engagement and cultural exchange. Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the PAP regime, citing the state’s peaceful environment and its impact on tourism and investment. (nla.nagaland.gov.in)

The resolution, moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton, said Nagaland is a peaceful state and urged the Centre to consider the developmental aspirations of its people and the need for greater opportunities for Naga youth.

The PAP regime, a system that requires foreign nationals to obtain a permit to visit certain areas of India, mainly in the Northeast, was earlier lifted in Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland in 2011 to promote tourism, but was reimposed in December 2024 on security grounds.

The state government has been seeking a review of the regime since January 2025, while the Centre relaxed PAP restrictions during the Hornbill Festival last December.

“This August House unanimously resolves to appeal to the Government of India to urgently review and withdraw the Protected Area Permit regime presently applicable to the state of Nagaland and restore the relaxation that had earlier been in operation. The House further appeals to the Government of India to take into consideration the prevailing peaceful environment in Nagaland, the developmental aspirations of its people, the importance of tourism and investment to the State’s economy, and the aspirations of Naga youth for greater opportunities and participation in India’s growth story,” the resolution states.

The House also affirmed that the government and the people of Nagaland remain committed to national security, peace and stability, and assured the Centre of the state’s fullest cooperation in putting in place appropriate technology-driven and institutional mechanisms for the registration and monitoring of foreign nationals visiting the state.

“The House is of the considered view that regulatory arrangements which have outlived their developmental relevance should not become barriers to economic opportunity, employment generation and Nagaland’s fuller participation in the national and global economy. Accordingly, this House appeals to the Government of India to give urgent and favourable consideration to the collective voice of the elected representatives and the people of Nagaland and take appropriate measures for the complete withdrawal/relaxation of the Protected Area Permit regime from the state,” the resolution added.

State tourism minister Temjen Imna Along, participating in the discussion on the government resolution, said Nagaland cannot be compared to its neighbouring state Manipur, which has seen unrest in the past few years, nor can the state be compared to Mizoram, which has been facing an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Ruling Naga People’s Front MLA Hekani Jakhalu also said that the reimposition of the PAP regime in Nagaland has created a fear psychosis among people from outside the state, eventually driving away potential investors.

Pointing out that Nagaland today has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, the MLA maintained that a regime like the PAP propagates wrongly placed views that send out negative narratives. She asserted that every state has different situations in their respective local contexts; therefore, the Centre should deal with them accordingly.