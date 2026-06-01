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Nagaland CM Rio seeks Centre’s help for release of 6 abducted Nagas in Manipur

Nagaland CM Rio seeks Centre’s help for release of 6 abducted Nagas in Manipur

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has sought the Centre's urgent intervention over the abduction of six members of the Naga community in Manipur and appealed for restraint and coordinated efforts to ensure their safe release.

Nagaland CM Rio seeks Centre’s help for release of 6 abducted Nagas in Manipur

In a letter to United Naga Council president NG Lohrii on May 30, Rio said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 29 and conveyed the deep concern and anguish of the Naga people over the incident.

Rio said he requested Shah's personal intervention and urged the Centre to make all possible efforts to trace the abducted persons, bring the perpetrators to justice and secure the release of the six abducted persons at the earliest.

According to the chief minister, Shah assured him that the matter would be accorded the highest priority and measures would be taken by the agencies concerned to trace the victims, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course.

Stressing the need for compassion and reconciliation, Rio said all sides must remain guided by Christian values and the Naga tradition of protecting innocent lives and upholding human dignity.

He further welcomed the appeal issued by the Christian Forum comprising church leaders and faith-based organisations, calling for rejection of violence and retaliation and for the immediate and unconditional release of all innocent persons held by any group.

Rio said collective cooperation of Naga civil society organisations, church bodies and community leaders would strengthen ongoing efforts to secure the safe release of the six abducted persons and prevent any further escalation of tensions.

The appeal assumes significance as the merged Naga People's Front is part of the current Manipur government and has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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