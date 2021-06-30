Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for 6 more months under AFSPA
india news

Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for 6 more months under AFSPA

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for decades and was not taken back even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The AFSPA was introduced in the north-eastern states to curb insurgency. It allows armed forces the power to maintain public order in ‘disturbed areas’.(PTI)

The Centre on Wednesday increased the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months. It also declared the state as a ‘disturbed area’. The Union ministry for home affairs in a notification said that the Centre is of the opinion that Nagaland is in ‘disturbed’ and ‘dangerous’ condition.

“Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary,” the home ministry notification said.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th June 2021 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification further added.

The AFSPA was introduced in the north-eastern states to curb insurgency. It allows armed forces the power to maintain public order in ‘disturbed areas’. The armed forces can also restrict gathering of five or more persons in an area. They can give warning to a person breaking a law and open fire or use force in case the person does not comply with the warning.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for decades and was not taken back even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between government interlocutor RN Ravi and Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagaland
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP