Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for 6 more months under AFSPA

The Centre on Wednesday increased the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months. It also declared the state as a ‘disturbed area’. The Union ministry for home affairs in a notification said that the Centre is of the opinion that Nagaland is in ‘disturbed’ and ‘dangerous’ condition.

“Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary,” the home ministry notification said.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th June 2021 for the purpose of the said Act,” the notification further added.

The AFSPA was introduced in the north-eastern states to curb insurgency. It allows armed forces the power to maintain public order in ‘disturbed areas’. The armed forces can also restrict gathering of five or more persons in an area. They can give warning to a person breaking a law and open fire or use force in case the person does not comply with the warning.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for decades and was not taken back even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between government interlocutor RN Ravi and Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

