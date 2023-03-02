Nagaland election: NPF's Khriehu Liezietsu defeated in Northern Angami-I seat

Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate Khriehu Liezietsu, son of former cheif minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, has been defeated by NDPP's Kekhrielhoulie Yhome in Northern Angami-I seat. Two-time MLA, Liezietsu defeated Yhome in 2018 assembly election by over 2,500 votes. NPF candidate Khriehu Liezietsu

Yhome got a total of 7,724 votes and Liezietsu received 6,034 votes. His father is considered to be one of the decorated educationists in Angami literature.

The Northern Angami-I constituency had 17,812 eligible voters including 8,375 men and 9,437 women.

NPF is contesting against the NDPP-BJP coalition in more than 40 seats. After being the single largest party in the 2018 assembly election, NPF lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling NDPP last year.

In the 2018 polls, the NPF won 26 out of 60 seats. The current strength of NPF in the state assembly is four. Twenty-one MLAs, led by party legislature leader and former chief minister TR Zeliang, defected to the NDPP last year.

