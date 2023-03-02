Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: Will NDPP-BJP alliance retain power?

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: The counting of votes polled in the Nagaland assembly elections is underway. The northeastern state voted on February 27 and around 85.79% polling was recorded. Ahead of the counting, elaborate security arrangements were made in the state- a three-tier cordoning system for counting of EVMs across 16 election districts. On Tuesday, repolling was held at 4 polling stations in Nagaland.

Exit polls predicted that the BJP and allies are set to retain power in Nagaland with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance expected to win 42 out of 60 seats while Naga People’s Front (NPF), is expected to win just 6.