Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: Will NDPP-BJP alliance retain power?
Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: The polling across 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland took place in a single phase. It was held on February 27. On Tuesday, repolling was held at 4 polling stations in Nagaland.
Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE updates: The counting of votes polled in the Nagaland assembly elections is underway. The northeastern state voted on February 27 and around 85.79% polling was recorded. Ahead of the counting, elaborate security arrangements were made in the state- a three-tier cordoning system for counting of EVMs across 16 election districts. On Tuesday, repolling was held at 4 polling stations in Nagaland.
Exit polls predicted that the BJP and allies are set to retain power in Nagaland with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance expected to win 42 out of 60 seats while Naga People’s Front (NPF), is expected to win just 6.
Mar 02, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes at 8 am
The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security in Nagaland. The results will be announced today.
Mar 02, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Visuals from counting centre in Kohima
Mar 02, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Who is the CM face of NDPP-BJP alliance
The Chief Minister face of the BJP-NDPP alliance is Neiphiu Rio who has previously held the office for three terms.
Mar 02, 2023 07:37 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Postal ballots in counting
As per rules by Election Commission of India, postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVMs.
Mar 02, 2023 07:21 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: When and where to watch the results?
The counting of votes for assembly elections in Nagaland will begin at 8am amid tight security arrangements. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10am. You can check the results here
Mar 02, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Where was repolling held?
The repolling was held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency.
Mar 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: What was the voting turnout?
Over 83% voting turnout was registered during the assembly elections in Nagaland that were held on February 27.
Mar 02, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: What is the tenure of the Nagaland assembly
The tenure of the Nagaland assembly is scheduled to end on March 12 as the last assembly polls in the northeastern state were held in February 2018.
Mar 02, 2023 06:40 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: What do the exit polls predict
Exit polls have predicted victory for Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance in Nagaland as several exit polls said that the incumbent government in the state could win a second term.
Mar 02, 2023 06:35 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: What happened in the previous assembly elections in Nagaland?
In 2018, the Naga People’s Front emerged as the largest party, winning 26 out of 60 seats, but failed to form the government. Its pre-poll alliance with the BJP collapsed before the election. BJP with its 12 seats, turned to the newly formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which had won 18 seats, to form the government.