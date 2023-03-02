Home / India News / Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023: The northeastern state went to polls on Monday, with repolling in four booths on Wednesday. The exit polls have given a comfortable margin to the NDPP-BJP to retain power and form the government for the second consecutive term.

Nagaland election winners list 2023: The counting of votes for Nagaland assembly election is underway. The northeastern state went to polls on Monday, with repolling in four booths on Wednesday. The exit polls have given a comfortable margin to the NDPP-BJP to retain power and form the government for the second consecutive term. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 saffron party -- and managed to decimate the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA. The Congress had ruled the state till 2003, but does not have any member in the current house; it is tipped to win at least two seats. Eyes will also be trained on four women candidates – Rosy Thomson of Congress, Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP who are in the poll fight from Tenning, Dimapur-III, Western Angami and Atoizu respectively. (Follow Nagaland election result 2023 LIVE updates)

Nagaland election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats

ConstituencyLeading canidateParty
AboiEshak KonyakNDPP
AghunatoG Ikuto ZhimomiNDPP
AkulutoKazheto KinimiBJP
AlongtakiTemjen Imna AlongBJP
AngetyongpangTongpang OzukumNDPP
AonglendenSharingain LongkumerNDPP
ArkakongImnatibaNDPP
AtoizuKahuli SemaBJP
BhandariAchumbemo KikonNPF
ChazoubaChotisuh SazoLJPRV
ChizamiKg KenyeNDPP
Dimapur IH. Tovihoto AyemiBJP
Dimapur IIMoatoshi LongkumerNDPP
Dimapur IIIHekani JakhaluNDPP
Ghaspani IN Jacob ZhimomiBJP
Ghaspani IIZhaleo RioNDPP
ImpurBendangkokbaCONG
JangpetkongImjongwati LongkumerNPF
Kohima TownNeikiesalie Nicky KireNDPP
KoridangImkong L ImchenBJP
Longkhim ChareSethronkyuBJP
LonglengS. Pangnyu PhomBJP
MeluriZ. Nyusietho NyutheNDPP
MokaD Yongnyak KonyakNPF
Mokokchung TownMetsubo JamirNDPP
Mon TownY Mankhao KonyakNCP
MonguyaImkongmarNDPP
NoklakP LongonNCP
NoksenH. Chuba ChangNDPP
Northern Angami IKekhrielhoulie YhomeNDPP
Northern Angami IINeiphiu RioNDPP
PerenT R ZeliangNDPP
PfutseroVivolie KezoNPF
PhekKupota KhesohNDPP
PhomchingK Konngam KonyakBJP
PughobotoSukhato A SemaLJPRV
Pungro KiphireT. Yangseo SangtamRRPIA
SanisMhathung YanthanNDPP
SatakhaG Kaito AyeNDPP
Shamtorr ChessoreS Keoshu YimchungerNDPP
Siyuchong SitimiV. Kashiho SangtamBJP
Southern Angami IMedo YhokhaNDPP
Southern Angami IIKropol VitsuBJP
SuruhutoH. KhehoviBJP
TamluB S Nganlang PhomNDPP
TapiWanglem KonyakNPF
TehokC. Kawang KonyakNPF
TenningTarie ZeliangNDPP
ThonoknyuS Heno KhiamniunganNDPP
TizitP. Paiwang KonyakBJP
TobuN Bongkhao KonyankNDPP
TseminyuR. KhingNDPP
Tuensang Sadar IP. Bashangmongba ChangBJP
Tuensang Sadar IIK Odibendang ChangNDPP
TuliA. Pangjung JamirBJP
TyuiYanthungo PattonBJP
WakchingW Chingang KonyakNDPP
Western AngamiSalhoutuonuo KruseNDPP
WokhaRenponthung EzungBJP
ZunhebotoK Tokugha SukhaluNDPP
