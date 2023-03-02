Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Nagaland election winners list 2023: The counting of votes for Nagaland assembly election is underway. The northeastern state went to polls on Monday, with repolling in four booths on Wednesday. The exit polls have given a comfortable margin to the NDPP-BJP to retain power and form the government for the second consecutive term. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 saffron party -- and managed to decimate the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA. The Congress had ruled the state till 2003, but does not have any member in the current house; it is tipped to win at least two seats. Eyes will also be trained on four women candidates – Rosy Thomson of Congress, Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP who are in the poll fight from Tenning, Dimapur-III, Western Angami and Atoizu respectively. (Follow Nagaland election result 2023 LIVE updates)

Nagaland election result 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates(Representative image)