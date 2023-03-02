Assembly elections results 2023 LIVE streaming: When and Where to check Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland result

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will begin at 8am amid tight security arrangements; the early trends are expected to emerge by 10am. While Meghalaya and Nagaland voted on February 27, Tripura exercised its franchise on February 16. Nagaland also witnessed repolling in four polling stations on Wednesday. Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Damchara in North Tripura district.(PTI)

Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura election result 2023: How to check results

For 360-degree coverage of election results, you can follow https://www.hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app). The Election Commission of India (ECI) will give updates (from 8am) on its website - https://results.eci.gov.in/ - and mobile phone app. Results can also be tracked on Voter Helpline app, that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App store

Steps to check Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya election results on the ECI website:

>Visit the website at https://results.eci.gov.in/

>Click on ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2023’ to check election results for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

What did exit polls say:

In Tripura, the BJP – which created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties – is expected to be ahead of its rivals.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP would get 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to TIPRA Motha.

The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted that BJP-IPFT will get 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It said Left-Congress combine is poised to get 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.

(Health warning: Exit polls don't always get it right)

The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats. It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to NDPP, 12-16 seats to BJP and 4-8 seats to NPF.

In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted NPP will get 21-26 seats, Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, BJP 6-11 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), BJP (4-8), UDP (8-12 seats) and TMC (5-9) seats.

Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that NPP will get 18-26 seats, AITMC 8-14 seats, UDP 8-14 seats and BJP 3-6 seats.

