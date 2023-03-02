Nagaland scripts history in assembly election, elects 2 women candidates for first time

Nagaland created history by electing two women candidates - Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu - for the first time in the 2023 assembly election on Thursday. Both candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). While Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from the Western Angami AC and Hekani Jakhalu clinched Dimapur-III constituencies. Salhoutuonuo Kruse (left) and Hekani Jakhalu

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, a local hotel owner, contested against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an Independent. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had campaigned for Kruse. Jakhalu is a Delhi University graduate and a faculty there.

Jakhalu Kense is a US-educated lawyer turned social entrepreneur and founder of YouthNet. She has also got the Nari Shakti Puraskar award from the President of India at Rastrapati Bhavan on International Women’s Day. Speaking about Dimapur III seat, Jakhalu in her manifesto has shared a vision for Youth Development, women empowerment, minority rights, and model constituency.

Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it was yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member assembly. Not that women has not contested for election but they have never been voted to power. This year, the four women candidates who contested elections are Jakhalu, Kruse, Rosy Thomson of the Congress and Kahuli Sema of the BJP.

Nagaland has had only one woman, Rano M Shaiza, back in 1977 who was elected to the Lok Sabha. In 2022, S Phangnon Konyak was elected as the BJP Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland and became the first woman to get a seat in the Upper House.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won five seats and was leading in 34 seats in the Nagaland assembly election, the Election Commission of India said.

The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat and NDPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger won Shamator Chessore assembly constituency in Nagaland.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland assembly election for the first time won two seats - Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen constituency.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland assembly began started at 8am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 23 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 11 seats, the EC website said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.

NDPP supremo Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 13,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said. Deputy chief minister and BJP nominee Y Patton was leading by over 7,000 votes in Tyui seat.

