NDPP-BJP ease to victory in Nagaland, claim 35 seats; CM Neiphiu Rio wins too

The ruling NDPP-BJP eased to victory in the 2023 Nagaland election Thursday, with chief minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party winning 22 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming 12 to cross the majority mark of 31 in the 60-member House. 'The NDPP leads in three others.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The BJP began counting day with one seat to its name after the Akuluto seat was won by the party's Kazheto Kinimi after his Congress rival withdrew

Earlier today chief minister Rio won the Angami-II seat by nearly 16,000 votes.

Nagaland's voters also elected women lawmakers for the first time ever; Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu won from the Western Angami and Dimapur-III constituencies, respectively.

The opposition is far too fragmented to worry the ruling coalition.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party is third- with five seats and two leads. The National People's Party has four seats and one lead.

The Congress has zero seats or leads.

The Republican Party of India (A) from Maharashtra - union minister Ramdas Athawale's outfit - has won two seats on its debut in the north-eastern state.

Another debutant - the Ram Vilas Paswan faction of the Lok Janshakti Party - has won one seat and is leading in another.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has one lead. Naga People's Front has one win and one lead. Four seats have gone to independents.

Nagaland voted (with Meghalaya) on Monday.

What exit polls said

Times Now-ETF Research predicted 39 to 49 seats for the BJP's alliance and zero for the Congress, with the NPF expected to get between four and eight. It also gave seven to 17 seats to independents and those from smaller outfits.

Zee News-Matrize gave the BJP-IPFT combine 35 to 43 seats and the NPF two to five. It gave the Congress between one and three seats, and six to 11 to others.

India Today-Axis My India predicted 38 to 48 seats the BJP-IPFT and three to eight for the NPF, with the Congress limited to just one to two seats and independent candidates and others getting five to 15 seats.

