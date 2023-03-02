Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Nagaland election winners list 2023: The counting of votes for Nagaland assembly election is underway. The northeastern state went to polls on Monday, with repolling in four booths on Wednesday. The exit polls have given a comfortable margin to the NDPP-BJP to retain power and form the government for the second consecutive term. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 saffron party -- and managed to decimate the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA. The Congress had ruled the state till 2003, but does not have any member in the current house; it is tipped to win at least two seats. Eyes will also be trained on four women candidates – Rosy Thomson of Congress, Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP who are in the poll fight from Tenning, Dimapur-III, Western Angami and Atoizu respectively. (Follow Nagaland election result 2023 LIVE updates)

Nagaland election result 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagaland election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats

Constituency Leading canidate Party Aboi Eshak Konyak NDPP Aghunato G Ikuto Zhimomi NDPP Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi BJP Alongtaki Temjen Imna Along BJP Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum NDPP Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer NDPP Arkakong Imnatiba NDPP Atoizu Kahuli Sema BJP Bhandari Achumbemo Kikon NPF Chazouba Chotisuh Sazo LJPRV Chizami Kg Kenye NDPP Dimapur I H. Tovihoto Ayemi BJP Dimapur II Moatoshi Longkumer NDPP Dimapur III Hekani Jakhalu NDPP Ghaspani I N Jacob Zhimomi BJP Ghaspani II Zhaleo Rio NDPP Impur Bendangkokba CONG Jangpetkong Imjongwati Longkumer NPF Kohima Town Neikiesalie Nicky Kire NDPP Koridang Imkong L Imchen BJP Longkhim Chare Sethronkyu BJP Longleng S. Pangnyu Phom BJP Meluri Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe NDPP Moka D Yongnyak Konyak NPF Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir NDPP Mon Town Y Mankhao Konyak NCP Monguya Imkongmar NDPP Noklak P Longon NCP Noksen H. Chuba Chang NDPP Northern Angami I Kekhrielhoulie Yhome NDPP Northern Angami II Neiphiu Rio NDPP Peren T R Zeliang NDPP Pfutsero Vivolie Kezo NPF Phek Kupota Khesoh NDPP Phomching K Konngam Konyak BJP Pughoboto Sukhato A Sema LJPRV Pungro Kiphire T. Yangseo Sangtam RRPIA Sanis Mhathung Yanthan NDPP Satakha G Kaito Aye NDPP Shamtorr Chessore S Keoshu Yimchunger NDPP Siyuchong Sitimi V. Kashiho Sangtam BJP Southern Angami I Medo Yhokha NDPP Southern Angami II Kropol Vitsu BJP Suruhuto H. Khehovi BJP Tamlu B S Nganlang Phom NDPP Tapi Wanglem Konyak NPF Tehok C. Kawang Konyak NPF Tenning Tarie Zeliang NDPP Thonoknyu S Heno Khiamniungan NDPP Tizit P. Paiwang Konyak BJP Tobu N Bongkhao Konyank NDPP Tseminyu R. Khing NDPP Tuensang Sadar I P. Bashangmongba Chang BJP Tuensang Sadar II K Odibendang Chang NDPP Tuli A. Pangjung Jamir BJP Tyui Yanthungo Patton BJP Wakching W Chingang Konyak NDPP Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse NDPP Wokha Renponthung Ezung BJP Zunheboto K Tokugha Sukhalu NDPP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail