Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates
Nagaland election constituency-wise winner list 2023:
Nagaland election winners list 2023: The counting of votes for Nagaland assembly election is underway. The northeastern state went to polls on Monday, with repolling in four booths on Wednesday. The exit polls have given a comfortable margin to the NDPP-BJP to retain power and form the government for the second consecutive term. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 saffron party -- and managed to decimate the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA. The Congress had ruled the state till 2003, but does not have any member in the current house; it is tipped to win at least two seats. Eyes will also be trained on four women candidates – Rosy Thomson of Congress, Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP who are in the poll fight from Tenning, Dimapur-III, Western Angami and Atoizu respectively. (Follow Nagaland election result 2023 LIVE updates)
Nagaland election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats
|Constituency
|Leading canidate
|Party
|Aboi
|Eshak Konyak
|NDPP
|Aghunato
|G Ikuto Zhimomi
|NDPP
|Akuluto
|Kazheto Kinimi
|BJP
|Alongtaki
|Temjen Imna Along
|BJP
|Angetyongpang
|Tongpang Ozukum
|NDPP
|Aonglenden
|Sharingain Longkumer
|NDPP
|Arkakong
|Imnatiba
|NDPP
|Atoizu
|Kahuli Sema
|BJP
|Bhandari
|Achumbemo Kikon
|NPF
|Chazouba
|Chotisuh Sazo
|LJPRV
|Chizami
|Kg Kenye
|NDPP
|Dimapur I
|H. Tovihoto Ayemi
|BJP
|Dimapur II
|Moatoshi Longkumer
|NDPP
|Dimapur III
|Hekani Jakhalu
|NDPP
|Ghaspani I
|N Jacob Zhimomi
|BJP
|Ghaspani II
|Zhaleo Rio
|NDPP
|Impur
|Bendangkokba
|CONG
|Jangpetkong
|Imjongwati Longkumer
|NPF
|Kohima Town
|Neikiesalie Nicky Kire
|NDPP
|Koridang
|Imkong L Imchen
|BJP
|Longkhim Chare
|Sethronkyu
|BJP
|Longleng
|S. Pangnyu Phom
|BJP
|Meluri
|Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe
|NDPP
|Moka
|D Yongnyak Konyak
|NPF
|Mokokchung Town
|Metsubo Jamir
|NDPP
|Mon Town
|Y Mankhao Konyak
|NCP
|Monguya
|Imkongmar
|NDPP
|Noklak
|P Longon
|NCP
|Noksen
|H. Chuba Chang
|NDPP
|Northern Angami I
|Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
|NDPP
|Northern Angami II
|Neiphiu Rio
|NDPP
|Peren
|T R Zeliang
|NDPP
|Pfutsero
|Vivolie Kezo
|NPF
|Phek
|Kupota Khesoh
|NDPP
|Phomching
|K Konngam Konyak
|BJP
|Pughoboto
|Sukhato A Sema
|LJPRV
|Pungro Kiphire
|T. Yangseo Sangtam
|RRPIA
|Sanis
|Mhathung Yanthan
|NDPP
|Satakha
|G Kaito Aye
|NDPP
|Shamtorr Chessore
|S Keoshu Yimchunger
|NDPP
|Siyuchong Sitimi
|V. Kashiho Sangtam
|BJP
|Southern Angami I
|Medo Yhokha
|NDPP
|Southern Angami II
|Kropol Vitsu
|BJP
|Suruhuto
|H. Khehovi
|BJP
|Tamlu
|B S Nganlang Phom
|NDPP
|Tapi
|Wanglem Konyak
|NPF
|Tehok
|C. Kawang Konyak
|NPF
|Tenning
|Tarie Zeliang
|NDPP
|Thonoknyu
|S Heno Khiamniungan
|NDPP
|Tizit
|P. Paiwang Konyak
|BJP
|Tobu
|N Bongkhao Konyank
|NDPP
|Tseminyu
|R. Khing
|NDPP
|Tuensang Sadar I
|P. Bashangmongba Chang
|BJP
|Tuensang Sadar II
|K Odibendang Chang
|NDPP
|Tuli
|A. Pangjung Jamir
|BJP
|Tyui
|Yanthungo Patton
|BJP
|Wakching
|W Chingang Konyak
|NDPP
|Western Angami
|Salhoutuonuo Kruse
|NDPP
|Wokha
|Renponthung Ezung
|BJP
|Zunheboto
|K Tokugha Sukhalu
|NDPP