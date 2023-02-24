Nagaland Elections 2023: How to check name in voter's list

The voting for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will take place on February 27 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes would take place on March 2. The term of the current assembly elected in 2018 will expire on March 12.

How to check the name in voters' list:

Any Indian resident of the constituency whose age is 18 years or above is eligible to cast their vote in the democratic process. His/her name should be included in the voters' list. The election commission released the final voters' list on their official website www.eci.gov.in

1. Visit the official website's of NVSP Service Portal at www.nvsp.in or ECI at eci.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click 'Search by Details' or 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' .

3. After opting for one of the above options, enter the required details .

4. Click Submit.

5. The search result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Next, click on 'Print Voter Information' if you want a hard copy of the same.

Alternatively you can also check your name in the list by sending an SMS by typing ECI , where EPIC number stands for your Voter ID number, to 1950.

How to vote:

Citizens of Nagaland who would be casting their votes will have to visit the polling station as mentioned in their voter slip on the day of polling, i.e., February 27.

1. Visit the polling station as mentioned in the voter slip along with any identity proof like Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN card, Driving licence.

2. The officials will cross check your name with the id proof.

3. After this, an official will put ink on your finger and will ask to sign the voter's register.

4. Lastly, you will proceed to the EVM booth and cast your vote. You can click on the button of the candidates or party you want to vote for.