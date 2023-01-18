Nagaland Assembly election 2023 to be held on February 27: Here is complete schedule

The voting for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on February 27. The counting of the votes will take place on March 2, 2023, announced chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The term of the current assembly elected in 2018 will expire on March 12.

Nagaland and Meghalaya will go into polls together, announced the election commissioner.

Here's the complete schedule for the Nagaland assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 31

Last date of notification: February 7

Scrutiny of nomination: February 8

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 10

Date of poll: February 27

Results: March 2

As CEC addressed the first press meeting of the year announcing the schedule of these three states, he said women's participation in the voting process has always been high in all these three states.

While announcing the polling schedule, the CEC said that the Board examinations have been taken into account so that students would not be impacted. No CBSE school is made a polling station, the CEC added.

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

Nagaland is ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition government with Neiphui Rio becoming the Chief Minister. In the 2018 assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front (NPF) won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat was won by an independent candidate.