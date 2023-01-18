Home / India News / Assembly polls 2023: EC asks banks to be watchful of accounts to curb money use for votes

india news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Assembly election 2023 dates: The terms of assemblies in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will conclude on different dates in March.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) panel during the press conference on upcoming elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura at Akashwani Bhawan in New Delhi, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/HT)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) panel during the press conference on upcoming elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura at Akashwani Bhawan in New Delhi, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
For the first assembly elections of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote in February, and the counting of votes and results will be announced on March 2.

Tripura will go into polls on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.

The poll panel comprised chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

The term of the current regime in all the three northeastern states will conclude in March.

During the presser, Kumar said all necessary measures will be taken place to ensure free and fair polls. He further stated that steps will also be taken to make sure that all facilities are present at the polling stations.

ECI teams headed by Pandey and Goel ended their visit to Tripura and Nagaland to review the states' election preparedness last week.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:11 PM IST

    EC asks banks to keep vigil of accounts to curb money use for votes

    CEC Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that the ECI has asked banks to be vigilant and watchful of accounts to curb the use of money for votes ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

  • Jan 18, 2023 03:23 PM IST

    Bypolls in 5 states and 1 UT on Feb 27, results on March 2

    Byelections in two seats in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep will be held on February 27. The results of the bypolls will also be announced with the assembly ones of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.

  • Jan 18, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    Tripura polls on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27

    Tripura will vote for the upcoming assembly elections on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that counting and results of the polls will happen on March 2. Read more.

  • Jan 18, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    Over 9,000 polling stations present in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

    At the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that there are as many as 9,125 polling stations in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

  • Jan 18, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    EC presser to announce the poll schedule begins

    ECI Rajiv Kumar begins the presser to announce the poll schedules of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. He wishes all reporters present there a “very Happy New Year”.

  • Jan 18, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    Over 13.9L electors to vote in Nagaland in assembly polls

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that more than 13.9 lakh electors are registered ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, with over 30,000 first-time voters set to take part.

  • Jan 18, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    EC to announce poll dates in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland at 2.30pm

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the first assembly elections of 2023 to be held in three northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya at 2.30pm.

Expansion, inclusivity, welfare, Modi spells BJP’s agenda

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for carrying out activities for capacity building to lay the ground for the party’s expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI / PIB)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Rahul Gandhi not a pappu… a smart man’: Raghuram Rajan hails Congress leader

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:15 AM IST

After joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Raghuram Rajan had said 2023 will be difficult for the Indian economy as also for the rest of the world and the country failed to "generate reforms" needed for growth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.(PTI File)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
LIVE: President Xi Jinping expresses concern over Covid spike in rural China

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Nagaland elections 2023: Peace talks set to shape the electoral narrative

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 05:58 AM IST

With the Election Commission of India announcing the election schedule for the Nagaland assembly elections on Wednesday, the state will see a total of 1,189,264 voters exercising their franchise in 2,315 polling stations across 60 assembly constituencies on February 27.

Representational Image
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Tripura elections 2023: Entry of third player adds a new dynamic

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The upcoming assembly elections in Tripura will likely see the ruling BJP-led alliance facing off against a possible coalition of erstwhile rivals Congress and the Left Front, but the key to the contest may be held by a third player – former Congress state unit chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma’s TIPRA Motha party.

Elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Meghalaya elections 2023: Old rivals face off in multi-cornered fight

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 05:52 AM IST

The poll campaign in Meghalaya may be shaping up to be a contest between chief minister Conrad Sangma against his old rival Mukul Sangma. Only this time, the latter is representing new entrant TMC, and not the Congress.

Before Wednesday's announcement of the poll schedule, an ECI team visited three northeastern states, including Meghalaya, to check preparedness.
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong
Cops: Stalker kills 20-yr-old college student

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Rashi, a resident of Shanboganahalli village. She had left the college on a bus and got off near Dibbur where she was attacked while walking back home by the stalker and his associate riding a a bike. They slashed her throat and left her bleeding and fled.

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the accused escaped after stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Uttarakhand govt announces first relocations from Joshimath

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government will rehabilitate over 120 families of Joshimath town to Pipalkoti, nearly 36 km away, in Chamoli district as part of the first phase of its plan to help the affected residents in the subsidence-hit town.

Women carry firewood on their back on a road, at a land subsidence affected area in Joshimath. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Mussoorie
Prison raided after photos on inmate’s b’day bash goes viral

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Some of his fellow inmates also joined him in the celebrations, said police. One of the inmates, Karthik, who is accused of murder, shared the photo on Instagram. After a person brought it to the notice of police, Ramanagara SP raided the central jail and seized mobile phones from the accused

The police have also booked four accused under section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act (Penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles). (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Sabarimala records 320cr in revenue

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:31 AM IST

As the annual pilgrimage season in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple is set to conclude on Friday, the revenue at the hill temple recorded an all-time high of ₹320 crore as on January 14, according to a senior temple board official

The full-fledged pilgrimage after two- year pandemic break broke all records, statistics with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) show. The TDB manages day to day affairs of the shrine. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
BJP announces 2000 for families below poverty line

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections this year, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, promising ₹2,000 a month to women-led households if voted to power in the state

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the Congress’ new “guarantee” of giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 every month to the woman head of households if voted to power, as an attempt out of desperation to mislead the people of the state ahead of assembly polls. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
SAD turning to radical agenda to win back base?

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 04:54 AM IST

On January 1, Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the SAD, visited the residence of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh in Gurdaspur.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attended the wedding of militant leader Jarnail Bhindranwale’s grandson on November 4. (AFP)
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Last Nizam laid to rest in Hyd with full state honours

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:29 AM IST

“Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz, after which the body was buried,” the statement said.

People take part in the funeral of the last titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, in Hyderabad. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Contractor’s association protest in Bengaluru demanding payment of dues

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The association, which has been attacking the government over the demands for bribes, has sought a judicial inquiry into the charges of 40% commissions (for releasing payment for work done) in state government contracts, and the payment of pending bills totalling ₹25,000 crore

The contractors’ protest was held after the association on Monday released an audio recording of BJP MLA GH Thippareddy allegedly demanding a bribe from the association’s vice-president R Manjunath. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
SGPC president’s car attacked in Mohali: Police

india news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 12:27 AM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car was allegedly vandalised by a group of unidentified men at Chandigarh-Mohali border, where he had gone to attend a protest in support of release of Sikh prisoners, police said.

Police near the site where the SGPC president’s car was vandalised. (HT photo/Ravi Kumar)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
