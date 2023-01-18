Assembly polls 2023: EC asks banks to be watchful of accounts to curb money use for votes
Assembly election 2023 dates: The terms of assemblies in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will conclude on different dates in March.
For the first assembly elections of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote in February, and the counting of votes and results will be announced on March 2.
Tripura will go into polls on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.
The poll panel comprised chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.
The term of the current regime in all the three northeastern states will conclude in March.
During the presser, Kumar said all necessary measures will be taken place to ensure free and fair polls. He further stated that steps will also be taken to make sure that all facilities are present at the polling stations.
ECI teams headed by Pandey and Goel ended their visit to Tripura and Nagaland to review the states' election preparedness last week.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 18, 2023 04:11 PM IST
EC asks banks to keep vigil of accounts to curb money use for votes
CEC Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that the ECI has asked banks to be vigilant and watchful of accounts to curb the use of money for votes ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.
-
Jan 18, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Bypolls in 5 states and 1 UT on Feb 27, results on March 2
Byelections in two seats in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep will be held on February 27. The results of the bypolls will also be announced with the assembly ones of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.
-
Jan 18, 2023 03:22 PM IST
Tripura polls on Feb 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 27
Tripura will vote for the upcoming assembly elections on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that counting and results of the polls will happen on March 2. Read more.
-
Jan 18, 2023 02:47 PM IST
Over 9,000 polling stations present in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland
At the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that there are as many as 9,125 polling stations in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
-
Jan 18, 2023 02:39 PM IST
EC presser to announce the poll schedule begins
ECI Rajiv Kumar begins the presser to announce the poll schedules of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. He wishes all reporters present there a “very Happy New Year”.
-
Jan 18, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Over 13.9L electors to vote in Nagaland in assembly polls
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that more than 13.9 lakh electors are registered ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, with over 30,000 first-time voters set to take part.
-
Jan 18, 2023 01:47 PM IST
EC to announce poll dates in Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland at 2.30pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the first assembly elections of 2023 to be held in three northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya at 2.30pm.