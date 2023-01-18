Assembly polls 2023: EC asks banks to be watchful of accounts to curb money use for votes

For the first assembly elections of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote in February, and the counting of votes and results will be announced on March 2.

Tripura will go into polls on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.

The poll panel comprised chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

The term of the current regime in all the three northeastern states will conclude in March.

During the presser, Kumar said all necessary measures will be taken place to ensure free and fair polls. He further stated that steps will also be taken to make sure that all facilities are present at the polling stations.

ECI teams headed by Pandey and Goel ended their visit to Tripura and Nagaland to review the states' election preparedness last week.