Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey meets chief electoral officers

Published on Feb 02, 2023 02:07 PM IST

The Election Commissioner of India discussed the core points for improving the services related to the electoral process

Election commissioner of India AC Pandey at the Panjab University campus. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey on Wednesday held a meeting with the chief electoral officers of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana at the Hyatt Regency on the second day of his visit to the city.

He reviewed the report of the Special Summary Revision of 2023 that was held between November 8, 2022, and December 9, 2022 and discussed the core points for improving the services related to the electoral process — with emphasis on systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities and innovation to maximise the voting percentage.

Pandey had earlier delivered the JC Anand memorial lecture on “70-year journey of elections in India: Experiences, Issues and Challenges” at the Panjab University (PU) on Monday. PU’s officiating vice-chancellor Renu Vig also highlighted the ECI’s contribution in ensuring the Indian democracy continues to thrive.

Pandey is an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Panjab University.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
