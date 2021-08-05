Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland sets up pediatric task force to prepare for Covid-19 third wave
india news

Nagaland sets up pediatric task force to prepare for Covid-19 third wave

Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom said out of the 565 deaths due to Covid in the state, only two deaths were reported among people administered the second Covid vaccine dose
By Alice Yhoshü
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:19 PM IST
An elderly Naga, wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks homewards after a day in the field in Kohima, capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland. (AP)

KOHIMA: Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom on Thursday said the government is preparing for the third wave of Covid-19 by taking several measures including setting up a pediatric task force to oversee the department’s preparedness.

“While we will continue to work to cover our entire population with vaccination which is the most effective weapon against the virus, we have also proceeded to prepare for the third wave. A pediatric task force has been set up under a senior director of the health and family welfare department with experts drawn from the private and public sector to look into our preparedness. We have identified infrastructural requirements and other areas where we need to strengthen. We are taking steps to further strengthen our ICU beds, testing facilities as well as create additional capacities at the sub-district level to cope with the possible third wave in a more effective manner,” Phom told the state assembly.

The minister, who was making a statement on the Covid-19 pandemic, warned that the virus has not gone away and underscored the need for people to be cautious as the state prepares for the third wave.

He also spoke about the challenges faced by the authorities in terms of vaccine hesitancy, testing hesitancy and capacity of the healthcare delivery system.

The state has administered a total of 7,81,656 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of 30 July 2021.

He said out of the 565 deaths due to Covid in the state, only two cases had been reported where people died two weeks after the second vaccine dose. “This highlights the importance of vaccination in preventing infection and development of serious illness,” he added.

As per official data, Nagaland has 1321 active positive cases.

