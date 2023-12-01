Nagaland Statehood Day: President, PM Modi extend greetings to people of state

Nagaland Statehood Day: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland on its 61st Statehood Day on Friday. Praying for the “prosperity and well-being” of the residents of Nagaland, the President said that a “land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and serene environment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The state’s fascinating history, colourful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success.”

On the occasion of Statehood Day, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the people of the state during celebrations in Kohima. Stating that “obstacles and the adversities faced by the people of the state made them stronger”, the CM said that it is the “collective responsibility of the people of the state to carry the legacy forward.”

Meanwhile, several other leaders also extended their wishes to the people of Nagaland.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “A harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, Nagaland stands as a testament to the diversity of our nation. May the cultural tapestry of Nagaland continue to weave stories of growth, strength and harmony.”

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their statehood day. Known for their indomitable spirit, the people of Nagaland have contributed profusely to our rich cultural history. May the state continue to prosper in times to come,” wrote Amit Shah in an X post.

Union minister Anurag Thakur wrote: “My heartfelt greetings to the people of Nagaland on their statehood day. The breathtaking scenery of the state and its warm-hearted people exemplify a lovely balance with nature, having admirably preserved their rich tradition. Wishing for the state's continued prosperity & growth.”

Nagaland Statehood Day is observed every year on December 1 since the state was formally inaugurated as the 16th State of the Union in 1963. A democratically elected government took office in 1964. This year, Nagaland is celebrating its 61st Statehood Day.

Notably, the state consists of 16 administrative districts, inhabited by 17 major tribes along with other sub-tribes.

