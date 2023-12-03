Nagaland Tapi bypoll: Counting begins; NDPP, Congress candidates in the fray

The counting of votes for the by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district began at 8am on Sunday. The voting took place in 23 polling stations on November 7.

A total of 15,256 electorates including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bypoll was necessitated after Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke Wangnao died on August 28.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

A total of 15,256 electorates including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. Out of the 23 polling stations, seven were categorised as vulnerable and six as critical.

Despite strong security measures, a voter participation of 96.25 per cent took place during polling.

All the polling stations were under CCTV surveillance. The stations were divided into five sectors and were manned by gazetted and central officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON