IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
india news

Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy

Toy, an officer of 1989 batch from Nagaland, died after a prolonged battle against cancer. He was 57 and is survived by wife and four children
By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST
File photo of Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy (Photo:Toy’s Twitter handle)

A state funeral will be accorded to Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy who passed away on January 28 in Kohima. Toy, an officer of 1989 batch from Nagaland, died after a prolonged battle against cancer.

He was 57 and is survived by his wife and four children.

The funeral will be organised at the official residence of the chief secretary in Kohima, officials said. In this regard, all the government offices in Kohima have been directed to be closed so as to enable the government employees to pay their last respects to the departed official.

The state Cabinet paid rich tributes to Toy for exceptional service during his 32 years of illustrious service career. “As the Chief Secretary, his leadership to the entire government machinery, matured and measured advice, counsel, and the tremendous goodwill enjoyed by him cutting across the length and breadth of the state was a source of immense strength to the Cabinet and the government officials. He made tremendous contributions and galvanised the entire Government machinery to fight the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the people of the state were least affected,” said a statement issued by Cabinet secretary J. Alam.

Governor RN Ravi, chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang also condoled the demise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP