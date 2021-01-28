Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy dies after battle with cancer
Nagaland chief secretary Tali Temjen Toy passed away in Kohima on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 57.
Toy was diagnosed with cancer last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and had undergone treatment in New Delhi and later in New York. He recently returned to Nagaland, family sources said.
The top ranking administrator served the state government in various capacities and took over as chief secretary in 2018.
He was the first among Nagas to crack the Common Admission Test (CAT), the entrance examination for admission into the country's premier business schools, and was admitted to IIM Calcutta in the 1980s. He was also an alumnus of St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.
Describing the late bureaucrat as a "humble, upright and dedicated government servant", chief minister Neiphiu Rio said his demise is a huge loss for the government of Nagaland and for the Nagas as a whole.
"We lost an able administrator and one of the finest human being! May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to family to bear with this devastating tragedy," Governor RN Ravi tweeted.
