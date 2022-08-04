Nagaland’s Rosy Sangma died due to negligence by Gurugram hospital: CBI FIR

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of negligence against the managing director and dentist of a private hospital in Gurugram in connection with the death of Rosy Sangma, a GoAir air-hostess from Nagaland, in June last year, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday after a year-long probe. The agency has registered the case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Dr Anuj Bishnoi, managing director of Alfaa Health Care Hospital and a dentist at the hospital, Dr Anjali Ashk.

The ministry of home affairs ordered the CBI probe after several prominent leaders from the north-east including Agatha Sangma (Lok Sabha member), Mukul Sangma (former chief minister) and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik asked home minister Amit Shah to order a thorough probe into the death of Rosy Sangma and her nephew Samuel. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma had also expressed concern over the incident.

The FIR said: “Enquiry revealed that Rosy Sangma had suffered pain in both hands and right leg with 8-10 episodes of loose motions and heavy menstrual bleeding through vagina on June 23, 2021. She was brought by her two brothers and nephew Samuel Sangma to the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, Sector-10, Basai Road, Gurgaon around 6 am (June 24). Enquiry prima facie discloses that Ms Rosy Sangma died due to the negligence on the part of Dr Anuj Bisnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk.”

The Alfaa Health Care hospital managing director and the dentist named by CBI in the FIR did not respond to calls and text messages by HT to seek their version. This story will be updated when they do.

The CBI’s FIR said Dr Ashk treated Rosy, who was bleeding, though she was a dentist and with no knowledge of gynaecology issues. In her assessment note, Ashk mentioned that Rosy should be given four units of blood and the opinion of a gynaecologist be taken.

CBI has claimed that the gynaecologist wasn’t called for six hours and blood was not transfused for five hours, and as a result, Rosy died.

“Dr Anuj Bishnoi (director) entered the hospital for the first time at 10.26 am on June 24 as per CCTV footage, even though he was informed of admitting a serious patient in his hospital at 6 am,” it says.

CBI said that around 12:30pm, Bishnoi sent a letter to SHO police station Bijwasan (Delhi Police) informing that the patient brought to his hospital in serious condition has died. Thereafter, another information was given to SHO PS Bijwasan by Bishnoi at 1.30 pm in which he expressed suspicions about suspected poisoning/foul play, and that she was admitted to ICU in serious condition in his hospital and she was not responding to treatment and recommended her shifting to the civil/higher medical facility.

“The said information is the carbon copy but the time 1.30pm is mentioned in the original blue ink,” CBI said.

“Bishnoi prepared a discharge card in which he mentioned about suspected poisoning /suspected foul play and he mentioned the time of admission at 6.00am and time of referral 12.00noon. In the said card, he mentioned about the blood transfusion, serious condition, gasping of patient and referring her to higher centre, but actually didn’t refer her to civil hospital or higher centre for further treatment,” CBI enquiry report added.