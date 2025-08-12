Nagpur man assaults father in front of mother, calls it ‘family matter’

A shocking video of a young man assaulting his father in front of his mother over a "family matter" in Nagpur city has surfaced on social media, prompting police to warn and counsel the man. Police counsel the man in Nagpur, stating, violence towards parents would not be tolerated.(Representative image/AP)

Though no complaint was lodged by the victim, police traced the man, resident of Shanti Nagar, as the video went viral on Monday, officials said.

The footage shows the elderly man sitting on a sofa while his son repeatedly slaps him, pulls his hair and grabs him by the neck. The man's mother is seen sitting nearby.

The Shanti Nagar police traced the house where the incident took place and met the victim, who claimed such an incident never happened before and refused to file a complaint.

The mother told the police it was a "family matter" and questioned their visit.

The police officials, however, sternly warned the son and counselled him, stating violence towards parents would not be tolerated.