Nagpur: Man killed by friend on suspicion of being police informer

A case of murder has been launched in Maharashtra's Nagpur against Rajesh alias Raja Methwani and his nephew Rahul for killing Umesh alias Jitu Gargani.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Umesh alias Jitu Gargani was killed under suspicion of having tipped off the police as his friend, Rajesh alias Raja Methwani, was in jail for almost 26 days. (File Photo)

A 34-year-old man was killed by his friend, who suspected him of being a police informer, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of murder against Rajesh alias Raja Methwani (34) and his nephew Rahul for killing Umesh alias Jitu Gargani, a resident of Jaripatka, on Friday, an official said.

Methwani was arrested by the police last month under the Prohibition Act after some liquor bottles were allegedly found in his bag, the official said.

As no one helped him to get bail, the accused was in jail for almost 26 days and on his release, he suspected Gargani of having tipped off the police, he said.

The accused killed his friend on Friday evening and fled the scene, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

