Home / India News / Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. Details here
india news

Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. Details here

According to the order, private offices will also remain closed for the period of the lockdown and government offices will function at 25 per cent capacity.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Nagpur Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said traffic will be closely watched during the period in order to discourage people from going out of their houses unnecessarily. (HT Photo)(HT Photo)

Maharashtra’s Nagpur district will be placed under a week-long lockdown from Monday as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are surging in the area as well as the state. According to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration, only essential services such as vegetable, fruit shops and milk booths will stay open. “A complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur city police commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," Nagpur’s guardian minister Nitin Raut said.

According to the order, private offices will also remain closed for the period of the lockdown and government offices will function at 25 per cent capacity. Weekly markets, as well as malls, will also remain closed during the lockdown and public functions, gatherings and weddings are prohibited for the period of the lockdown. Restaurants have been allowed to operate till 9pm whereas home delivery of food will be closed after 10pm. Nagpur Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said traffic will be closely watched during the period in order to discourage people from going out of their houses unnecessarily.

Nagpur has been reporting a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease cases since the last month. The district recorded 1,976 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, which took the tally to 173,547. Other than Nagpur, some restrictions are also in place in other districts of Maharashtra. The Latur district administration on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 8pm and 5am in the district. Aurangabad, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Pune, Nanded, Thane, Palghar, Jalgaon and Nashik are other places in Maharashtra that have put restrictions due to Covid-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

Maharashtra reported 16,062 Covid-19 cases on Sunday after clocking over 15,000 infections on each of the past two days. It also breached the 2.3 million mark as the count reached 2,314,413. Active cases in the state climbed to 126,213 and its death toll reached 52,861, with 50 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP