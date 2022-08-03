Naidu flags off Tiranga rally, BJP slams opposition MPs for skipping it

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for Parliament members in Delhi to raise awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence even as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Opposition lawmakers for skipping it.

“A significant event was organised today. We started off from the historical Red Fort and several Union ministers, MPs and youth leaders came together and paid homage to the freedom fighters,” said Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

In a tweet, BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said he could see only ruling National Democratic Alliance lawmakers participate in the rally. “As per media- Cong/TMC/AAP/SP missing? Does Tiranga belong to a party or nation? From Rashtrapati to Tiranga why such apman?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replaced his profile picture on Twitter and Facebook accounts with a photograph of the national flag as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.