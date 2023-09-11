Naidu remanded in judicial custody, TDP plans bandh

A day after he was arrested in a case involving alleged corruption in Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, Telugu Desam Party chief and former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14 days in judicial custody. The leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly was produced before the court of the third additional sessions judge for anti corruption bureau cases in Vijayawada early on Sunday morning, after being questioned by the state Crime Investigation Department for close to 10 hours. The CID said that they have named the former chief minister as accused number 37 in the case.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to prison, in Vijayawada on Sunday (PTI)

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government tightened security in the state, particularly in Vijayawada, preparations were being made to take Naidu was taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail, with his lawyers expected to move the state high court on Monday morning. His lawyers have been trying for his house arrest citing security reasons, a TDP leader said. The TDP has also confirmed a statewide bandh on Monday.

In its remand report, the CID said that Naidu was “non-cooperative” during interrogation, and that even though they had arranged for a helicopter for him to travel to Vijayawada from Nandyal, the place where he was arrested , Naidu refused and drove to the city, with his convoy obstructed on several occasions by angry TDP cadre. This, the CID said, was an indication of his efforts at intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position. “He was asked questions based on the note files, which form part of the evidence in this case diary. But to all the questions he was non-cooperative and replied vaguely that he could not recollect the facts. In this regard, the report was drafted in the presence of the mediators and duly attested by him,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the CID filed a petition in the anti-corruption bureau court in Vijayawada, seeking police custody of Naidu for further interrogation.

The ACB court directed that Naidu would have access to home cooked food, medication and a special room at the Central Jail, as well as adequate security arrangements in prison.

The allegations date back to 2014 when a few months after coming to power after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Naidu-led TDP government proposed the establishment of the APSSDC, ostensibly to develop “employability skills” for students studying non-professional courses and promoting entrepreneurship. The CID alleged that the former chief minister orchestrated the transfer of public funds from government to private entities via shell companies; that there was no actual delivery or sales of items on invoices; and that a portion of funds were used to create “centres of excellence” departing from official procedure. “Naidu possesses exclusive knowledge of the transactions leading to the issuance of government orders and memoranda of understanding, making him a central figure in the investigation. Key documents related to the case have gone missing and Naidu and others are the primary suspects,” N Sanjay, deputy inspector general(DIG), CID said on Saturday.

In its remand report submitted on Sunday, the CID called Naidu the chief architect and conspirator in the alleged corruption case whose magnitude is estimated at ₹371 crore. Sanjay, the DIG CID said on Saturday that the misappropriation could be as high as ₹550 crore.

Naidu however rejected the allegations and said on Saturday, “The police came last night and created a fuss. When I asked them to show proof that I had committed any wrongdoing, they failed to do so. The ruling party is very keen on foisting a false case against me.”

The arrest comes at a time when party insiders from the YSR Congress Party, the party helmed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, have been left worried by political surveys that suggest that the TDP may be gaining ground in the state. While the party has questioned the veracity of the survey and pointed to the historical inaccuracies in predicting election results, particularly when they are several months away, party leaders said several senior party people had alerted the leadership about concerns in their respective areas.

Supporters of the TDP protested in several parts of the state on Sunday, observing a one-day fast. Party leaders alleged that they were prevented from doing do in parts of Prakasam, Tirupati, and East Godavari districts. TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain said that Naidu’s arrest showed the “mentality” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “The way protests were held across the state against his arrest, shows how popular Chandrababu is,” he said.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been away on a personal visit to London, officials said, and is expected to return to the state on Monday. His party has however maintained that Naidu’s arrest follows an investigation and is above board. Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said on social media platform X,: “ Why should Chandrababu Naidu not be punished? The Raavan of organized corruption, money laundering, and looting AP should be ended.” On Saturday, Reddy said that Naidu committed several offences during his tenure, and that the CID and the ACB have adequate evidence to prove the case against the former Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)